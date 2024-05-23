Kentucky VETFest

When: Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: 2250 Leestown Road Lexington, KY Get directions on Google Maps to Franklin R. Sousley Campus Cost: Free





Lexington VA Health Care System and Robley Rex (Louisville) VA Medical Center will host a health care enrollment event to inform Veterans, their families and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the health care and benefits they have earned.

The event comes after VA announced that all Veterans who were exposed to toxins or other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – became eligible to enroll directly in VA health care beginning March 5, 2024. This means that all Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Global War on Terror, or any other combat zone after 9/11 will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits. Additionally, Veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States will also be eligible to enroll.

What: Kentucky VETFest (health care enrollment event)

When: June 8, 2024, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (outreach event) 4:15 to end (drive-in movie)

Where: Franklin R. Sousley Campus, 2250 Leestown Rd. Lexington, KY 40511