Caregiver and Family Resource Fair

When: Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Room: E005 800 Zorn Avenue Louisville, KY Cost: Free





We cordially invite you to attend our Caregiver and Family Resource Fair on November 8, 2024, from 10:00am to 12:00pm. This event aims to provide valuable information and resources to caregivers, enabling them to better fulfill their caregiving responsibilities.

At the fair, caregivers will have the opportunity to learn about various programs and services that can support them in their roles. Additionally, we will be offering assistance to Veterans/Caregivers in completing advance directives.

Furthermore, there will be resource tables available on a range of important topics, including Suicide Prevention, Women's Health, Adult Day, PACT Social Work, LGBTQ+ support, Kentuckiana Area Agency on Aging, Alzheimer's Association, Trager Institute, and University of Louisville Geriatrics and Psychology.

We hope to see you there and look forward to providing you with valuable information and resources to support you in your caregiving journey.

