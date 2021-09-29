Caregiver support
VA Louisville health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Shamonda Clark
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Louisville health care
Phone: 502-287-5926
Susan Marcum
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Louisville health care
Phone: 502-287-5266
Email: Susan.Marcum@va.gov
Valerie Robinson
Caregiver Support Coordinator, Assistant Chief, Social Work Service
VA Louisville health care
Phone: 502-287-6196, ext. 54550
Email: Valerie.Robinson8@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Louisville health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Louisville health care caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Louisville region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274