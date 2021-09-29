 Skip to Content

Caregiver support

VA Louisville health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Shamonda Clark

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Louisville health care

Phone: 502-287-5926

Susan Marcum

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Louisville health care

Phone: 502-287-5266

Email: Susan.Marcum@va.gov

Valerie Robinson

Caregiver Support Coordinator, Assistant Chief, Social Work Service

VA Louisville health care

Phone: 502-287-6196, ext. 54550

Email: Valerie.Robinson8@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Louisville health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Louisville health care caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Louisville region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

