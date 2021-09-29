Women Veteran care
VA Louisville health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Emily Watts LCSW
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Louisville health care
Phone: 502-287-6050
Email: Emily.Watts@va.gov
Sherry Lewis, RN
Women's Health Nurse Navigator
VA Louisville health care
Phone: 502-287-6097
Email: Sherry.Lewis1@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Louisville health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services