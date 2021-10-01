New Robley Rex VA Medical Center Director Named

PRESS RELEASE

October 1, 2021

Louisville , KY — Jo-Ann Ginsberg brings leadership, proven experience to Louisville Veterans and staff.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jo-Ann Ginsberg as the new director of Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, Ky. Ginsberg will oversee a comprehensive healthcare system classified as a Complexity Level 1b tertiary care facility that provides care to nearly 45,000 unique Veterans in 35 counties from Kentucky and southern Indiana with an operating budget of approximately $512 million.

"We are pleased to appoint Jo-Ann Ginsberg as the new director of Robley Rex VA Medical Center," said Gregory Goins, interim director, Veterans Integrated Service Network 9 (VISN 9). "Her sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and for the Veterans we are honored to serve. We anticipate that she will transition to this role at the medical center on October 24th."

Ginsberg previously served as the medical center director of the Marion, Ill. VA Health Care System since October 2016. Her prior leadership assignments include associate director, Patient Care Services, VA Black Hills Health Care System in S.D., from September 2011 until her appointment to this position. She also served as acting medical center director, VA Black Hills Health Care System, S.D., from February 2015 to August 2015. From April 2008 to September 2011, she served as the designated learning officer and acting associate director Patient Care Services/Chief Nurse Executive, Cheyenne VA Medical Center, Cheyenne, Wyo.

Ginsberg holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing from Hunter-Bellevue School of Nursing, New York, N.Y.

Robley Rex VA Medical Center is part of the VA MidSouth Healthcare System, which includes five VA medical centers: Louisville and Lexington, Ky.; and Memphis, Mountain Home; and Nashville/Murfreesboro, Tenn. Louisville is an integral part of VISN 9 and recently awarded an $860 million contract to construct a new, state-of-the-art medical center within the city limits.

Contact: Judy Williams Public Affairs Officer

Judy.Williams@va.gov, O: 502-287-5502