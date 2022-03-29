Robley Rex VA Medical Center Achieves “2022 LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer” Status

PRESS RELEASE

March 29, 2022

Louisville , KY — Robley Rex VA Medical Center ranks among top 30% nationwide in the facilities surveyed

Louisville, KY – The Human Rights Campaign Foundation announced on Monday that the Robley Rex VA Medical Center has been named a top health care facility for policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of LGBTQ+ patients, visitors, and employees.

“Our facility has worked diligently to ensure we support our LGBTQ+ patients and staff at the highest levels,” LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator Dr. Clare Wahl stated. “This status recognizes our commitment to affirming health care excellence and to continual improvement as new advances in care develop.”

Called the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has published its yearly findings for each of the last 15 years. Its surveys focus on four central pillars of criteria: Foundational Policies and Training; LGBTQ+ Patient Services and Support; Employee Benefits and Policies; and, Patient and Community Engagement.

The 2022 findings place the Robley Rex Medical Center in the top 30% of health care facilities in the index. This year also marks seventh consecutive year that the facility has earned this status. Overall, 77 VA medical centers earned the index’s top status. Key data from this year’s findings among all facilities, include:

93% of participants met the HEI's training requirements, completing more than 200,000 hours of staff training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care

82% of participating facilities earned either the Leader or Top Performer

99% of HEI participants documented that they include both “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” in their patient non-discrimination policy

99% of HEI participants documented that they include both “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” in their employment nondiscrimination policy

81% of HEI participants offer transgender-inclusive health care benefits to their employees, up from 75% in 2019, which was the first year this it was required to obtain “Leader” status. 2020

A record 176 facilities, nearly 20% of all participants, participated in the HEI for the first time

According to Wahl, the Robley Rex VA Medical Center has created a Staff Allies Group aimed at fostering and affirming a positive environment for LGBTQ+ Veterans and staff. The group has organized trainings and celebrations for staff, in addition to developing community alliances to help Veterans become aware of services and benefits available to them.

For more information on the services provided by the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, visit our website.

