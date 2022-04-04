Robley Rex VA Medical Center Actively Recruiting Registered Nurses

PRESS RELEASE

May 2, 2022

Print

Louisville , KY — The Robley Rex VA Healthcare System is actively hiring registered nurses (RN) in all areas, with the greatest area of need being the Medical Procedures Unit (MPU) and the Critical Care Unit.

The MPU is a high-volume complex unit that requires RNs be available to provide nursing care in all phases of care in the MPU to include subject matter experts of Moderate Sedation. The Critical Care Unit is also a high-volume complex unit where RNs provide nursing care to patients with severe or life-threatening illnesses and injuries which require constant care, close supervision, and even life support.

A $12,000 sign-on incentive with a two-year service obligation has been approved for RNs

A $6,000 sign-on incentive with a two-year service obligation has been approved for LPNs

Those qualified and interested in employment with the VA are encouraged to submit contact information along with a current CV/resume to Lauren Hamilton at Lauren.Hamilton@va.gov . Interviews for all applicants will be conducted virtually via Microsoft Teams on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of every month from 11a.m.-1p.m. EST. For questions, please call the recruitment office at 502-287-5784.

We have benefits and incentives designed for your success. Get started in an engaging new role that builds on your strengths and experience and allows you to serve your country. The VA also provides expansive benefits, competitive salaries, paid time off (8 hours per pay period for full-time employees) and paid holidays, and more to registered nurses at all stages of their careers.

About the Robley Rex VA Healthcare System

The Robley Rex VA Medical Center is a tertiary care facility classified as a Clinical Referral Level 1b Facility. In total, the healthcare system, including eight community-based outpatient clinics, employs over 2,000 people and services nearly 45,000 Veterans in a 35-county area of Kentucky and Indiana.

The Robley Rex VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. The primary medical affiliation is with the University of Louisville School of Medicine. Residency training is offered in many major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties as well as internal medicine, general surgery, and psychiatry. Every year, more than 350 university residents, interns, and students are trained at Robley Rex VA Medical Center.

The medical center is also affiliated with more than 30 other institutions, including the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky. Through these affiliations, associated health training in audiology and speech pathology, dentistry, healthcare administration, laboratory technology, nuclear medicine, nursing, nutrition, ophthalmologic technology, pharmacy, psychology, radiology, rehabilitative medicine, respiratory therapy, social work, and seminary are provided.

The medical center is also the advanced cardiac life support training hub for most of the residents and many of the critical care nurses in Louisville and the state of Kentucky.

For more information on the services provided by the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, visit our website.

###