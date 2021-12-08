 Skip to Content

Chaplain Service

The RRVAMC Chaplain Service provides exceptional interfaith spiritual care. We serve people of all faith traditions, as well as those who do not follow any spiritual/religious tradition. We also offer Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE), through the Louisville CPE Center to enhance one’s theological understanding and knowledge of the behavioral sciences.

Our Vision:

To provide excellent and quality emotional support and spiritual care to every Veteran patient, their family members, and VA staff at the RRVAMC.

Our Goals:

  • To deliver timely and specific spiritual care interventions to Veterans and family members, in collaboration with the patient and their support systems.
  • To provide religious services and ceremonies for Veterans, family members, and VA staff.
  • To provide spiritual counseling services o Veterans and their family members.
  • To provide end-of-life spiritual and emotional support to our Veterans and their family members.

We provide the following services:

  • Bereavement support
  • Spiritual counseling
  • End-of-life care
  • Sacramental ministry (communion, anointing of the sick, last rites, and more)
  • Support Groups, and more
