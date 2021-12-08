Chaplain Service

Our Vision:

To provide excellent and quality emotional support and spiritual care to every Veteran patient, their family members, and VA staff at the RRVAMC.

Our Goals:

To deliver timely and specific spiritual care interventions to Veterans and family members, in collaboration with the patient and their support systems.

To provide religious services and ceremonies for Veterans, family members, and VA staff.

To provide spiritual counseling services o Veterans and their family members.

To provide end-of-life spiritual and emotional support to our Veterans and their family members.

We provide the following services: