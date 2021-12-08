Chaplain Service
The RRVAMC Chaplain Service provides exceptional interfaith spiritual care. We serve people of all faith traditions, as well as those who do not follow any spiritual/religious tradition. We also offer Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE), through the Louisville CPE Center to enhance one’s theological understanding and knowledge of the behavioral sciences.
Our Vision:
To provide excellent and quality emotional support and spiritual care to every Veteran patient, their family members, and VA staff at the RRVAMC.
Our Goals:
- To deliver timely and specific spiritual care interventions to Veterans and family members, in collaboration with the patient and their support systems.
- To provide religious services and ceremonies for Veterans, family members, and VA staff.
- To provide spiritual counseling services o Veterans and their family members.
- To provide end-of-life spiritual and emotional support to our Veterans and their family members.
We provide the following services:
- Bereavement support
- Spiritual counseling
- End-of-life care
- Sacramental ministry (communion, anointing of the sick, last rites, and more)
- Support Groups, and more