Chaplain Service

Our Vision:

To provide excellent and quality emotional support and spiritual care to every Veteran patient, their family members, and VA staff at the RRVAMC.

Our Goals:

To deliver specific counseling and spiritual-therapeutic interventions to Veterans, in collaboration with the Veteran and their support systems.

To provide religious services and ceremonies for Veterans, their family members, and VA employees.

To provide spiritual counseling services to Veterans, their family members and VA employees.

To provide end-of-life spiritual and emotional support to our Veterans and their family members.

We provide the following services: