Thank you again for your interest and support of the future Robley Rex VA Medical. We invite you to visit this website often where you will find the most up-to-date information available on our progress. We also invite you to follow us on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VALouisville.

For all construction-related inquiries, please email LOUVAMCConstruction@USACE.ARMY.MIL.

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