New VA Hospital Construction Updates
Updated Monthly
June 2026 Construction Updates
On-going construction activities are below:
• Continuing finishes (flooring, casework, toilet accessories, etc.) in the West Bar
• Continue installation of metal panels on the North Parking Garage façade
• Continuing concourse ceilings, framing, and associated soffits
• Continuing ceiling tile and wall protection
• Continue stairwell blocking, firestopping, inspections, and drywall
• Continue above ceiling inspections throughout
• Continue priming and painting
• Framing of hard ceilings moving to drywall and finishing
• Continued installation of South Garage photo-voltaic panels
• Continue work on security bollards and paving operations
• Parking lot paving activities started.
• Irrigation work ongoing.
• Completing main entrance storefront assemblies
• Continue light pole foundations
• Preparing for emergency generator testing
• Laundry building epoxy flooring complete
• Laundry equipment installation begun
• Concourse sound-board and terrazzo flooring installation ongoing
• Parking garage fire protection flow tests completed
• Kitchen equipment preparation and installation planning ongoing.
• Whole Building Air Test (WBAT) completed.
Additional notes:
If you have specific questions about the construction of the new medical center, please send us
an email at LOUVAMCconstruction@usace.army.mil.
May 2026 Construction Updates
On-going construction activities are below:
- Continuing finishes (flooring, casework, toilet accessories, etc.) in the West Bar
- Continue installation of metal panels on the North Parking Garage façade
- Continuing concourse ceilings, framing, and associated soffits
- Continuing ceiling tile and wall protection
- Continue stairwell blocking, firestopping, inspections, and drywall
- Continue above ceiling inspections throughout
- Continue priming and painting
- Framing of hard ceilings moving to drywall and finishing
- Continued installation of South Garage photo-voltaic panels
- Continue work on security bollards and paving operations
- Completing main entrance storefront assemblies
- Continue light pole foundations
- Preparing for emergency generator testing
- Continue Laundry plant masonry installation
Preparing for terrazzo installation in concourse
Overall project completion (financially) is 88%.
Additional notes:
If you have specific questions about the construction of the new medical center, please send us
an email at LOUVAMCconstruction@usace.army.mil.
September 2025 Construction Updates
Construction activities scheduled for the next month include:
- Work continues on the maintenance building in the southwest portion of the construction site.
- The exterior elevator on the west side of the medical center is planned to be removed in the coming month.
- Road creation and paving are ongoing on the west side of the construction site.
- Enclosure of the medical center is nearing completion.
- Skylight installation in the concourse area is nearing completion.
- Work has begun on permanent perimeter fencing for the site.
- Boilers in the Central Utility Plant are scheduled to begin start-up in the coming weeks.
- Work on the loading dock and laundry facility on the west side of the medical facility continues.
- Work continues on the pump house next to the water tower.
- Interior framing and utility rough is taking place in the East and West Bars of the medical facility.
- Work continues on the guard house near the entrance of the construction site.
- Drywall, insulation and painting are ongoing in the East and West Bar of the medical facility.
- Utilities and equipment installation at the Central Utility Plant continues, as well as exterior masonry.
- Utility and elevator installation continue in the North and South Parking Structures.
Special Note
The architectural construction mock-up at the entrance to the construction site has been removed. It served as a small representation of the construction materials to be used on the main medical center structures. It was built to evaluate and test construction details, materials, and methods. On a much smaller scale, it included various components of the larger hospital project. It was no longer needed now that the medical center exterior is nearing completion.
July 2025 Construction Updates
Construction activities scheduled for the next month include:
- Enclosure of the medical center is nearing completion.
- Foundations for perimeter fencing along the south side of the property is planned to begin in the coming weeks.
- Energizing of the chillers in the Central Utility Plant is scheduled to start in the next few weeks.
- Site grading in preparation for paving is taking place in the south end of the construction site.
- Foundations for the laundry facility on the west side of the medical center continues.
- Work continues on the water tank next to the water tower.
- Work continues on the guard house near the entrance of the construction site.
- Interior framing and utility rough is taking place in the East and West Bars of the medical facility.
- Drywall, insulation and painting are ongoing in the West Bar of the medical facility.
- Work on the loading dock and laundry facility on the west side of the medical facility continues.
- Utilities and equipment installation at the Central Utility Plant continues, as well as exterior masonry.
- Utility and elevator installation continue in the North and South Parking Structures.
Additional notes:
If you have specific questions about the construction of the new medical center, please send us an email at LOUVAMCconstruction@usace.army.mil.
June 2025 Construction Updates
Construction activities scheduled for the next month include:
- Enclosure of the medical center is nearing completion.
- Foundations for perimeter fencing along the south side of the property is planned to begin in the coming weeks.
- Energizing of the chillers in the Central Utility Plant is scheduled to start in the next few weeks.
- Site grading in preparation for paving is taking place in the south end of the construction site.
- Foundations for the laundry facility on the west side of the medical center continues.
- Work continues on the water tank next to the water tower.
- Work continues on the guard house near the entrance of the construction site.
- Interior framing and utility rough is taking place in the East and West Bars of the medical facility.
- Drywall, insulation and painting are ongoing in the West Bar of the medical facility.
- Work on the loading dock and laundry facility on the west side of the medical facility continues.
- Utilities and equipment installation at the Central Utility Plant continues, as well as exterior masonry.
- Utility and elevator installation continue in the North and South Parking Structures.
- The installation of photovoltaic (solar) panels continues at the North Parking Structure.
Additional notes:
If you have specific questions about the construction of the new medical center, please send us
an email at LOUVAMCconstruction@usace.army.mil. For the most recent information on the project,
please visit www.va.gov/louisville-health-care/programs/new-robley-rex-va-medical-center.
May 2025 Construction Updates
Construction activities scheduled for the next month include:
- Enclosure of the medical center is nearing completion.
- Energizing of the chillers in the Central Utility Plant is scheduled to start in the next few weeks.
- Site grading in preparation for paving is taking place in the south end of the construction site.
- Foundations for the laundry facility on the west side of the medical center continues.
- Work continues on the water tank next to the water tower.
- Work continues on the guard house near the entrance of the construction site.
- Interior framing and utility rough is taking place in the East and West Bars of the medical facility.
- Drywall, insulation and painting are ongoing in the West Bar of the medical facility.
- Work on the loading dock and laundry facility on the west side of the medical facility continues.
- Utilities and equipment installation at the Central Utility Plant continues, as well as exterior masonry.
- Utility and elevator installation continue in the North and South Parking Structures.
- The installation of photovoltaic (solar) panels continues at the North Parking Structure.
April 2025 Construction Updates
Construction activities scheduled for the next month include:
- Work continues on the water tank next to the water tower.
- Site grading is taking place in the south end of the construction site.
- Work continues on the guard house near the entrance of the construction site.
- Interior framing and utility rough in is taking place in the East and West Bars of the medical facility.
- Drywall, insulation and painting are ongoing in the West Bar of the medical facility.
- Work on the loading dock and laundry facility on the west side of the medical facility continues.
- Utilities and equipment installation at the Central Utility Plant continues, as well as exterior masonry.
- Utility and elevator installation continue in the North and South Parking Structures.
- The installation of photovoltaic (solar) panels continues at the North Parking Structure.
- Work is scheduled to begin next month on paving roads on the south end of the construction site.
Additional notes:
If you have specific questions about the construction of the new medical center, please send us an email at LOUVAMCconstruction@usace.army.mil.
For the most recent information on the project, please visit www.va.gov/louisville-health-care/programs/new-robley-rex-va-medical-center
Construction progress photos are posted on the Lousiville District’s Flickr page regularly. They can be viewed here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/louisvilleusace/albums/72177720296234921
March 2025 Construction Updates
Construction activities scheduled for the next month include:
- Work continues on the water tank next to the water tower
- Work is scheduled to begin on paving roads on the south end of the construction site soon.
- Work continues on the guard shack near the entrance of the construction site.
- Drywall, insulation and paint are being installed in the West Bar of the medical facility.
- Interior framing and utility rough in is taking place in the East and West Bars of the medical facility.
- Work on the loading dock and laundry facility on the west side of the medical facility continues.
- Utilities and equipment installation at the Central Utility Plant continues, as well as exterior masonry.
- Exterior metal wall framing continues on the West Bar of the medical facility.
- Utility and elevator installation continue in the North Parking Structure.
- The installation of photovoltaic (solar) panels continues at the North Parking Structure.
- Work continues on both the Eastern Electrical Building near the USACE trailer and the Western Electrical Building just north of the North Parking Structure.
February 2025 Construction Updates
Construction activities scheduled for the next month include:
- Work continues on the guard shack near the entrance of the construction site.
- Drywall and insulation are being installed in the West Bar of the medical facility.
- Interior framing and utility rough in is taking place in the East and West Bars of the medical facility.
- Work on the loading dock and laundry facility on the west side of the medical facility continues.
- Utilities and equipment installation at the Central Utility Plant continues, as well as exterior masonry.
- Exterior metal wall framing continues on the West Bar of the medical facility.
- Utility and elevator installation continue in the North Parking Structure.
- The installation of photovoltaic (solar) panels continues at the North Parking Structure.
- Work continues on both the Eastern Electrical Building near the USACE trailer and the Western Electrical Building just north of the North Parking Structure.
- Work is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday, March 3rd on the installation of a water tank next to the water tower. This 750,000-gallon tank will be placed at ground level with underground piping connections to the water tower and other water pumps.
January 2025 Construction Updates
Construction activities scheduled for the next two weeks include:
• Drywall and insulation are being installed in the West Bar of the medical facility.
• Interior framing and utility rough in is taking place in the East and West Bars of the medical facility.
• Work on the loading dock and laundry facility on the west side of the medical facility continues.
• Utilities and equipment installation at the Central Utility Plant continues, as well as exterior masonry.
• Exterior metal wall framing continues on the West Bar of the medical facility. • Utility and elevator installation continue in the North Parking Structure.
• The installation of photovoltaic (solar) panels continues at the North Parking Structure.
• Work continues on both the Eastern Electrical Building near the USACE trailer and the Western Electrical Building just north of the North Parking Structure.
November 2024 Construction Updates
• Work on the connections for the water tower on the north side of the site is nearing completion.
• Permanent power connection to the switchgear at the Western Electrical Building has been completed.
• The installation of photovoltaic (solar) panels continues at the North Parking Structure.
• Work on the loading dock and laundry on the west side of the medical facility continues.
• Slab on grade placements are taking place at the South Parking Structure.
•Utilities and equipment installation at the Central Utiility Plant continues, as well as exterior masonry.
•Utility work continues in the south portion of the site.
•Exterior metal wall framing continues on the west and south side of the West Bar of the medical facility.
•Interior framing and utility rough in is taking place in the East and West Bars of the medical facility.
•Decking and concrete placement in the East Bar of the medical facility is ongoing.
•Utility installation continues to be installed in the North Parking Structure.
•Work continues on both the Eastern Electrical Building near the USACE trailer and the Western Electrical Building just north of the North Parking Structure.
Additional notes:
If you have specific questions about the construction of the new medical center, please send us an email at LOUVAMCconstruction@usace.army.mil. For the most recent information on the project, please visit www.va.gov/louisville-health-care/programs/new-robley-rex-va-medical-ce….
October 2024 Construction Updates
- Work on a water tower on the north side of the site is nearing completion.
- The installation of photovoltaic (solar) panels continues at the North Parking Structure.
- Work on the loading dock and laundry on the west side of the medical facility continues.
- Slab on grade placements are taking place South Parking Structure.
- Masonry continues to be placed on the Central Utility Plant exterior.
- Utilities and equipment installation at the Central Utility Plant continues, as well as exterior masonry.
- Utility work continues in the south portion of the site.
- Exterior metal wall framing continues on the west and south side of the West Bar of the medical facility.
- Interior framing and utility rough in, is taking place in the East and West Bars of the medical facility.
- Decking and concrete placement in the East Bar of the medical facility is ongoing.
- Utility installation continues to be installed in the North Parking Structure.
- Work continues on both the Eastern Electrical Building near the USACE trailer and the Western Electrical Building just north of the North Parking Structure.
Additional notes:
If you have specific questions about the construction of the new medical center, please send us
an email at LOUVAMCconstruction@usace.army.mil. For the most recent information on the project,
please visit www.va.gov/louisville-health-care/programs/new-robley-rex-va-medical-ce….
September 2024 Construction Updates
- Work on a water tower is ongoing on the north side of the site.
- The installation of photovoltaic (solar) panels continues at the North Parking Structure.
- Work on the loading dock and laundry on the west side of the medical facility has begun.
- Pre-cast panel installation on the South Parking Structure is complete and concrete slab on grade placements are taking place.
- Work on the sanitary tank in the southwest corner of the property is complete.
- Utilities and equipment installation at the Central Utility Plant continues, as well as exterior masonry.
- Utility work continues in the south portion of the site.
- Exterior metal wall framing continues on the west and south side of the West Bar of the medical facility.
- Interior framing and utility rough in is taking place in the East and West Bars of the medical facility.
- Decking and concrete placement in the East Bar of the medical facility is ongoing.
- Utility installation continues to be installed in the North Parking Structure.
- Work continues on both the Eastern Electrical Building near the USACE trailer and the Western Electrical Building just north of the North Parking Structure.
Additional notes:
If you have specific questions about the construction of the new medical center, please send us
an email at LOUVAMCconstruction@usace.army.mil. For the most recent information on the project,
please visit www.va.gov/louisville-health-care/programs/new-robley-rex-va-medical-ce….
July 2024 Construction Updates
• Utility work continues in the south portion of the site.
• Work on the loading dock and laundry on the west side of the medical facility will begin soon.
• Work on a water tower foundation is ongoing on the north side of the site.
• Construction of the South Parking Structure continues with placement of pre-cast panels being installed.
• Work continues on placing the roof portion of the sanitary tank in the southwest corner of the property.
• Exterior metal wall framing continues on the west and south side of the West Bar of the medical facility.
• Interior framing and utility rough in is taking place in the East and West Bars of the medical facility.
• Decking and concrete placement in the East Bar of the medical facility is ongoing.
• Utility installation continues to be installed in the North Parking Structure.
• Central Utility Plant continues to have utilities and equipment installation ongoing.
• Work continues on both the Eastern Electrical Building near the USACE trailer and the Western Electrical Building just north of the North Parking Structure.
• The installation of underground utilities continues across the site.
Additional notes:
If you have specific questions about the construction of the new medical center, please send us
an email at LOUVAMCconstruction@usace.army.mil. For the most recent information on the project,
please visit www.va.gov/louisville-health-care/programs/new-robley-rex-va-medical-ce….
June 2024 Construction Updates
• Installation of fuel tanks on the west side of the medical facility continues.
• Utility work continues in the south portion of the site.
• Work on the loading dock and laundry on the west side of the medical facility will begin soon.
• Work on a water tower foundation will begin in the next few weeks on the north side of the site.
• Construction of the South Parking Structure continues with placement of pre-cast panels being installed.
• Work continues on placing the roof portion of the sanitary tank in the southwest corner of the property.
• Exterior metal wall framing continues on the west and south side of the West Bar of the medical facility.
• Interior framing and utility rough in is taking place in the West Bar of the medical facility.
• Decking and concrete placement in the East Bar of the medical facility is ongoing.
• Utility installation continues to be installed in the North Parking Structure.
• Central Utility Plant continues to have utilities and equipment installation ongoing.
• Work continues on both the Eastern Electrical Building near the USACE trailer and the Western Electrical Building just north of the North Parking Structure.
• The installation of underground utilities continues across the site.
Additional notes:
If you have specific questions about the construction of the new medical center, please send us
an email at LOUVAMCconstruction@usace.army.mil.