 Skip to Content

New VA Hospital Construction Updates

Updated Weekly

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Week of Jan. 3:

  • Earth work will continue this week (weather dependent), to include some topsoil removal and minor grading is scheduled.

Week of Dec. 13:

  • Several mobile office containers are expected to be delivered to the site. They will be powered by generators and will not be hooked up to any utilities.
  • Installation of the construction fencing will continue and there will also be localized topsoil removal and minor features of earthwork occurring.
  • For the two weeks around the holidays, only minor work and potentially some material deliveries are anticipated. Week of

Week of Dec. 20:

  • The setting up of two temporary construction offices on the site. They will be powered by generators and will not be hooked up to any utilities.
  • Construction fencing will should be completed as well as any encroachment work.
  • A few pieces of construction equipment may also be delivered this week.

Week of Dec. 27:

  • Earth work (weather dependent), to include some topsoil removal and minor grading is scheduled.
  • A few pieces of additional construction equipment may also be delivered this week.
Last updated: