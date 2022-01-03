New VA Hospital Construction Updates
Updated Weekly
Week of Jan. 3:
- Earth work will continue this week (weather dependent), to include some topsoil removal and minor grading is scheduled.
Week of Dec. 13:
- Several mobile office containers are expected to be delivered to the site. They will be powered by generators and will not be hooked up to any utilities.
- Installation of the construction fencing will continue and there will also be localized topsoil removal and minor features of earthwork occurring.
- For the two weeks around the holidays, only minor work and potentially some material deliveries are anticipated. Week of
Week of Dec. 20:
- The setting up of two temporary construction offices on the site. They will be powered by generators and will not be hooked up to any utilities.
- Construction fencing will should be completed as well as any encroachment work.
- A few pieces of construction equipment may also be delivered this week.
Week of Dec. 27:
- Earth work (weather dependent), to include some topsoil removal and minor grading is scheduled.
- A few pieces of additional construction equipment may also be delivered this week.