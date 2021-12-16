Oncology and Hematology

You will meet with the oncology nutritionist on your first chemotherapy day who will help guide your food/drink requirements.

REMEMBER: You MUST keep eating even though foods may not taste the same and MUST keep drinking water to stay hydrated.

NOT A GOOD TIME FOR A DIET!!

Getting proper nutrition during cancer treatment can help you fight infections, give you needed energy to tolerate cancer therapy, help your body heal, and give you a better chance at recovering from your cancer. Keep in mind that your nutritional needs may change during your treatment.

Both chemotherapy and radiation treatments may affect your nutritional status. The most common side effect is loss of appetite. You may also experience altered taste, nausea, diarrhea, dehydration, sore mouth and throat. There are things you can do to reduce or eliminate these. Consult with your dietitian for assistance with your specific needs and concerns.