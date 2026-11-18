Mr. Roberts was appointed Associate Director for Operations of the Robley Rex VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Louisville, KY effective January 21, 2018. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Roberts served as the medical center’s Chief Financial Officer since March 2016. |The Associate Director for Operations is an integral member of the Executive Leadership team and has direct responsibility and oversite for Fiscal, Supply Chain Management, Environmental Management, Business Office, Canteen, Food and Nutrition, Pharmacy, and Compensation and Pension. Mr. Roberts has over 20 years of hospital experience (17 with the Veterans Health Administration). Prior to joining the Robley Rex VAMC in 2014, Mr. Roberts worked at Pikeville Medical Center, a 261 acute bed facility. He earned his MBA at Morehead State University in 2004 with his undergraduate degree in Accounting in 1996 from University of Kentucky.