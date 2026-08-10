Prudence Howard was appointed Associate Director for Resources of the Robley Rex VA Medical Center (VAMC) effective April 10, 2023. Prior to her selection, Ms. Howard served as the Associate Director for Central Alabama Veteran Health Care System (CAVHCS) from May 2020. In this role, she championed multiple facility-level programs, including activating two Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC)s. Before this, she served as the Director of Contracting, Network Contracting Office (NCO) 7 in July 2013. Ms. Howard managed the acquisition operations that support, advance and accomplish the patient care mission of the Network. Ms. Howard is a retired Naval Officer and holds a Master’s Degree from Florida Institute of Technology. She is also an active member in the American College of Healthcare Executives and the National Association of Health Service Executives.