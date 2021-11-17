Pharmacy Residency Program
PGY-1 Program Purpose: PGY-1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY-2) pharmacy residency training.
Robley Rex VAMC PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency
The Robley Rex Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program began in 2010 and currently offers two pharmacy residency positions. We offer a variety of rotations covering acute care and ambulatory care services. Our residents interact with other residents across the Commonwealth of Kentucky by participating in the Kentucky Pharmacy Residency Network (KPRN). The VA is the largest pharmacy residency program in the country. Our residents interact with other VA residents across the country by participating in monthly resident conference calls and utilizing the VA Pharmacy Residency Listserv.
Our Facility
The Robley Rex VAMC is located in Louisville, Kentucky, near downtown Louisville and overlooking the Ohio River, and is part of the VISN 9 VA Healthcare Network. The facility provides specialized hospital-based care with our 109-bed acute care facility as well as outpatient care to more than 150,000 Veterans residing in central and western Kentucky and in southern Indiana. Located within the medical center is the Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (SARRTP) facility which provides Veterans with an intensive substance abuse treatment program in a residential setting. In addition to our medical center at the main campus, we offer a number of services to our patients in eight outpatient healthcare centers located in the Kentuckiana area. The hospital is a tertiary care facility and provides a full range of patient care services, with state-of-the-art technology, as well as education and research. These services include medical, surgical, emergency and critical care, and home care/home based primary care; primary, secondary and tertiary cancer treatment; primary care; hospice and palliative care; women's healthcare; outpatient and inpatient mental health services, among others.
Residency Information
- Duration: 12 months
- Number of Positions: 2
- Application Deadline: December 31st
- Starting Date: approximately July 1st
Benefits
- Stipend
- 9 paid holidays (residents work 2 minor holidays)
- 13 paid vacation days
- 13 sick days
- Health/Dental/Vision insurance (optional)
- Life insurance (optional)
- Dual appointment
Residency Strengths
- Flexible rotation schedule
- Acute care and ambulatory care opportunities
- Pharmacist prescribing authority
- Interdisciplinary team member
- Mentorship
- Student co-precepting
- Strong academic affiliation with the University of Louisville College of Medicine
Networking Opportunities and Clinical Meetings
- ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- Great Lakes Pharmacy Residency Conference
- Kentucky Pharmacy Residency Network (KPRN)
- Affiliated with Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, and Purdue University College of Pharmacy
Learning Experiences
Core Learning Experiences (1-month each)
- Orientation
- Ambulatory Care – PACT (2 months total)
- Anticoagulation and Academic Detailing
- Home Based Primary Care and Geriatric Ambulatory Care – PACT
- Internal Medicine (2 months total)
- Medical Intensive Care Unit
- Practice Management
Elective Learning Experiences (1-month each)
- Geriatric Ambulatory Care – PACT
- Hospice/Palliative Care
- Infectious Disease
- Mental Health
- Oncology
- Research
- Substance Use Disorders
- Repeat of core learning experiences
- Areas without a clinical pharmacist if a non-pharmacist preceptor is available
Longitudinal Learning Experiences
- Code Blue/Code Airway Emergency Response
- Practice Management
- Clinical Pharmacy Practice Council (CPPC)
- Medication Safety Committee
- Medication Use Evaluation Project
- Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) Committee
- Pharmacoeconomics/Formulary Management
- Policy Updates
- Quarterly Pharmacy Newsletter
- Research/Quality Improvement Project
- Inpatient Clinical Staffing (e.g., 1 weekend/month, 2 evenings/month)
Certification Opportunities
- Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) Training
- Lean Thinking Certification (White Belt, Yellow Belt, Green Belt Training)
- Teaching Certificate through Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Learning Experience Descriptions
Academic Detailing
Academic detailing (AD) is an innovative method of educational outreach for healthcare professionals. It supports improved clinical decision-making by fostering one-on-one interaction between healthcare professionals and trained academic detailers to communicate the latest evidence-based clinical data. The resident will actively participate on the AD service, in collaboration with the AD pharmacist. A target prescribing practice will be identified based on departmental and/or national/regional goals. The resident will help develop initiatives and formulate an academic detailing plan to address gaps in knowledge that may facilitate prescribing change. The resident will perform a baseline prescribing assessment, develop educational efforts to address findings, implement education efforts, and measure prescribing patterns following implementation.
Ambulatory Care – PACT
The Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) is a team of healthcare professionals that provides comprehensive and personalized primary care in partnership with the patient. The PACT pharmacist is consulted to provide management for chronic conditions. The resident will perform medical chart review, patient interview and assessment, order and review lab tests, and provide physician consultation. The resident will evaluate patients, monitor response to treatment, and make changes in therapy as needed in collaboration with the PACT pharmacist. The resident will gain proficiency in common chronic disease states and consensus guidelines that include, but are not limited to diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, smoking cessation, thyroid disorders, COPD/asthma, and osteoporosis.
Anticoagulation Clinic
During this learning experience, the resident will gain a better understanding of disease states and pharmacotherapy as it relates to adult anticoagulation. The resident will develop skills in assessment and monitoring of disease states, gain experience in pharmacist managed clinics, and collaborate with providers regarding drug therapy. The resident will also provide patient education regarding pharmacotherapy and make interventions to improve medication adherence. For patients taking warfarin, the resident will order and assess labs, interview the patient, and adjust the regimen as needed in collaboration with the anticoagulation pharmacist. For patients taking direct oral anticoagulants (DOAC), the resident will review DOAC consults, provide patient education, and conduct follow-up as appropriate.
Geriatric Ambulatory Care – PACT
The Geriatric Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) provides comprehensive primary care services to elderly patients with a focus on reducing polypharmacy, falls risk, and managing other geriatric syndromes. This learning experience will give the resident an understanding of common disease states and associated treatments encountered in the geriatric patient. The resident will interview patients in clinic and collaborate with other disciplines to optimize medication regimens. During patient appointments, the resident will perform medication reconciliation, assess for efficacy of medications, and provide education to patient/caregiver(s). The resident will present the findings and recommendations to the provider.
Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
This rotation will emphasize the application of therapeutics in the geriatric patient and require the resident to develop skills in proper drug therapy selection, assessment and monitoring, and patient/staff education. The resident will collaborate with the HBPC pharmacist as part of the interdisciplinary team (includes PT/OT, social worker, dietician, nursing, provider, psychologist, etc.) which provides comprehensive primary care to patients in a home-based setting. The resident will respond to clinical questions and perform initial and quarterly medication reviews for assigned patients enrolled in HBPC. The resident will also perform home visits for HBPC patients during which the resident will conduct patient interview, provide education, and reconcile medications.
Hospice/Palliative Care
This rotation is designed to give the resident an understanding of disease states and the associated treatment encountered in the hospice/palliative care patient. The resident will participate in daily multidisciplinary rounds on patients admitted to the inpatient hospice unit as well as patients on other inpatient units that have a palliative care consult. Team rounds are attended by the hospice attending physician, physician assistants, social worker, psychologist, and chaplain. The resident will also have the opportunity to participate in outpatient palliative care clinic by collaborating with the team to see patients and make recommendations for optimizing medication regimens based on the patient's goals of care and prognosis.
Infectious Disease
This experience involves the provision of patient care for hospitalized patients and patients seen in the infectious disease (ID) outpatient clinic. The resident will round daily with the infectious disease team (i.e., attending physician, ID fellow, medical residents/interns/students) on ID consult patients. The resident will make recommendations on selection and dosing of antimicrobial agents, evaluate for potential drug interactions or contraindications, and monitor labs/vitals to evaluate for efficacy and toxicity of antimicrobial therapies. In addition, the resident will participate in antimicrobial stewardship for the facility by performing prospective audit with feedback to ensure that antimicrobials are used appropriately in the institution.
Internal Medicine
The internal medicine (IM) rotation will provide the resident experience in managing pharmacotherapy of acutely ill patients. On this rotation, the resident will be responsible for rounding daily with the assigned internal medicine team (i.e., attending physician, medical residents/interns/students). The resident will work toward assuming care of all patients on the team throughout the learning experience. Assuming full ownership on the team entails following pharmacotherapy and making appropriate recommendations as well as managing pharmacokinetic and anticoagulation dosing for patients assigned to the team in collaboration with the IM pharmacist. The resident will also be responsible for completing discharge medication reconciliation for team patients.
Mental Health
This rotation will develop the resident's knowledge and skills in the treatment of psychiatric diagnoses and comorbid medical disorders. The resident will make recommendations during daily interdisciplinary treatment team meeting (includes attending psychiatrists, psychiatric residents, nurses, social workers, psychologists, and others). The team provides care for patients suffering from an acute psychiatric episode. The resident will also conduct patient education classes on various mental health diagnoses and associated treatments for patients admitted to the psychiatric unit. The resident will complete discharge medication reconciliation for team patients. In addition, the resident will be involved in patient care in the outpatient setting through completion of mental health pharmacist e-consults and participation in the VA national Psychotropic Drug Safety Initiative, among other activities.
Medical Intensive Care Unit
The medical intensive care unit (MICU) rotation will provide the resident experience in managing pharmacotherapy of critically ill patients. The resident will be exposed to a variety of both acute and chronic general medicine disease states requiring a higher, intensive level of care. The resident will participate in the comprehensive care of MICU patients from admission to discharge which includes attending daily interdisciplinary rounds with the MICU team (i.e., attending physician, critical care fellow, medical residents/interns/students). The resident will recommend appropriate evidence based therapeutic interventions during rounds as well as manage pharmacokinetic and anticoagulation dosing for critical care patients in collaboration with the MICU pharmacist.
Oncology
In this learning experience, the resident will develop clinical skills in providing pharmaceutical care to hematology and oncology patients. The resident will take responsibility and function as the oncology pharmacotherapy consultant for nursing staff, attending physicians, nurse practitioners, medical fellows, and pharmacy staff. The resident will be involved in patient care consultation, staff education, medication therapy review, medication order review, medication preparation, and medication dispensing. The resident will gain knowledge of oncology disease states, chemotherapy regimen assessment, supportive care of the oncology patient, chemotherapy preparation, treatment guidelines and resources, policy development, and laboratory value interpretation.
Pharmacoeconomics/Formulary Management
This experience introduces the resident to managed care principles involved with managing a health system pharmacy formulary by utilizing formulary management and pharmacoeconomic principles. An understanding of the VA Formulary System and the role of National, VISN, and Local P&T committees will be developed. Skills developed will include medical literature searches to provide drug information, develop drug protocols, and for special project presentations. Additional skills obtained will include principles involved in the electronic formulary management process using medication use evaluation, case management, treatment guidelines/criteria for use, cost containment initiatives, non-formulary process, and understanding the importance of utilizing formulary management and pharmacoeconomics principles in formulary decision making.
Practice Management
This rotation will expose the resident to general administrative and clinical skills necessary to lead a complex tertiary care center with extensive inpatient, outpatient, and clinical pharmacy services. The rotation will provide the resident with insight into key issues confronting pharmacy practice, specifically from pharmacy leadership's perspective. The resident will attend meetings and work on assigned projects in order to develop knowledge and skills related to communication, decision making, productivity management, problem identification, problem solving, strategic planning, and policy development. The resident will also gain a general understanding of human resource management, financial management, labor relations and pharmacy regulations and law.
Substance Use Disorders
This learning experience will provide the resident with experience managing all aspects of pharmacotherapy for substance use disorders and associated mental health conditions. The resident will provide care for patients engaged in all levels of recovery – inpatient, residential, and ambulatory – on an interprofessional team including psychiatrists, psychologists, family medicine physicians, social workers, nurses, and peer counselors. The resident will evaluate patients, initiate therapy, monitor response to treatment, and make changes in therapy as needed, in collaboration with the SUD pharmacist. The resident will gain proficiency in treatments and guidelines for opioid and alcohol use disorders, harm reduction principles, and motivational interviewing/patient-led treatment plans.
Residency Preceptors
Jenny Armbrust, Pharm.D., BCGP
Rotation(s): Hospice/Palliative Care and Home Based Primary Care
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Purdue University College of Pharmacy, West Lafayette, IN
Teaching Certificate, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program, Louisville, KY
Professional Experience
2009 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Geriatrics, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2001 – 2009: Clinical Manager/Consultant Pharmacist, Omnicare Pharmacies of Kentucky, Louisville, KY
1999 – 2001: Staff Pharmacist, Clark Memorial Hospital, Jeffersonville, IN
Clinical Practice Interests: Geriatrics, end of life care
Hobbies: Comedy, true crime, podcasts, reading, traveling/travel planning, food, animals (especially my mini schnauzer).
Brittany Baker, Pharm.D.
Rotation(s): Inpatient Clinical Staffing
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Norton Healthcare, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2011 – Present: Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Pharmacy automation, process improvement, pharmacy policy, infectious disease, diabetes management
Hobbies: Baking, cake decorating, crafting, church, reading, college basketball, and family time
Amy D. Barras, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Belmont University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Nashville, TN
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2015 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2014 – 2015: Clinical Pharmacist, Outpatient Pharmacy and Endocrinology, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Chronic disease state management, diabetes, hypertension, pain management, women's health
Hobbies: Traveling, crafts, cooking, spending time with family and friends, church and working out
Jiahui (Jasmin) Chen, Pharm.D., BCACP, BCGP
Rotation(s): Anticoagulation Clinic and Geriatric Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Education
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, Chicago, IL
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2019 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Anticoagulation and Geriatrics, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2015 – 2019: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Anticoagulation, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2011 – 2015: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT, VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, Muncie, IN
Clinical Practice Interests: Anticoagulation, smoking cessation, geriatrics
Hobbies: Baking sourdough bread, traveling, food, reading, crafts (crochet, sewing, decals)
Dustin W. Darnall, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS
Rotation(s): Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy, Louisville, KY
Master of Business Administration, Sullivan University, Louisville, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Professional Experience
2015 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2014 – 2015: Inpatient/Outpatient Clinical Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Diabetes, hypertension, obesity/weight loss
Hobbies: Family, exercise, personal finance, traveling, reading, all things sports (GO CATS!!)
Sidney Day, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Practice Management
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Samford University, McWhorter School of Pharmacy, Birmingham, AL
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program, Louisville, KY
Professional Experience
2019 – Present: Sterile Compounding Program Manager, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2018 – 2019: Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: USP <797> and USP <800>, pharmacy software, process improvements, medication safety, and geriatrics
Hobbies: Horseback riding, baking, reading, true crime podcasts, spending time with friends and family
Kim Elder, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Internal Medicine
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Indiana University Health, Indianapolis, IN
PGY-2 Pharmacotherapy Pharmacy Residency, Community Health Network/Butler University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Indianapolis, IN
Teaching Certificate, Indiana Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program, Indianapolis, IN
Professional Experience
2012 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Internal Medicine, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2012 – Present: Associate Professor, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Geriatrics, diabetes, transitions of care
Hobbies: Spending time with family, travel, reading
Mallory Eley, Pharm.D., BCACP
Rotation(s): Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY
Doctor of Pharmacy, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy, Louisville, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Sullivan University/The Center for Health and Wellness, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program, Louisville, KY
Professional Experience
2019 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2017 – 2019: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT, Bowling Green VA Outpatient Clinic, Bowling Green, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Diabetes, anticoagulation, infectious disease
Hobbies: Traveling, baking, reading, playing with my dog, spending time with family, movies
Holly A. Embree, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCGP
Rotation(s): Home Based Primary Care and Geriatric Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Education
Bachelor of Science in Psychology, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
Graduate Certificate in Gerontology, University of Kentucky College of Public Health, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2016 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Geriatrics, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Geriatrics, palliative care, mental health, teaching/precepting
Hobbies: Tennis, pickle ball, pets, board games, hiking, traveling
Bill Frizzell, Pharm.D., BCACP
Rotation(s): Practice Management
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy with Honors, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, James A. Haley VA Medical Center, Tampa, FL
Professional Experience
2020 – Present: Associate Chief, Clinical Pharmacy Programs, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2019 – 2020: Pharmacoeconomics Program Manager, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2017 – 2019: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2012 – 2016: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Diabetes, ESA and Antiarrhythmic Clinics, Orlando VA Medical Center, Viera, FL
2009 – 2012: Clinical Pharmacist, PACT, Orlando VA Medical Center, Viera, FL
2007 – 2008: Clinical Pharmacist, Home Based Primary Care, Orlando VA Medical Center, Viera, FL
2004 – 2006: Manager of Pharmacy Technology, Publix Super Markets, Inc., Lakeland, FL
2000 – 2004: Pharmacy Technical Specialist, Publix Super Markets, Inc., Lakeland, FL
1998 – 2000: Pharmacy Manager, Publix Super Markets, Inc., Indian Harbor Beach, FL
1997 – 1998: Assistant Pharmacy Manager, Publix Super Markets, Inc., North Port, FL
Clinical Practice Interests: Practice expansion, education and training, process improvement, diabetes management
Hobbies: Biking, hiking, traveling, spending time with family and friends
Sabrina K. Haskell, Pharm.D., MBA
Rotation(s): Internal Medicine
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
Master of Business Administration, University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Lexington VA Health Care System, Lexington, KY
PGY-2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residency, Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2019 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Internal Medicine, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Internal medicine, anticoagulation, critical care, cardiology
Hobbies: Riding horses, outdoors activities (kayaking, hiking/backpacking), crafting, reading
Matthew D. Hellman, Pharm.D.
Rotation(s): Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Lexington VA Health Care System, Lexington, KY
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2021 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2020 – 2021: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT, Alexandria VA Medical Center, Pineville, LA
Clinical Practice Interests: Chronic disease state management, internal medicine, infectious disease
Hobbies: Family, reading, hiking, hunting, tabletop games
Jessica Johnson, Pharm.D.
Rotation(s): Substance Use Disorders (Ambulatory Care)
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy, Louisville, KY
Professional Experience
2020 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Substance Use Disorders, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2019 – 2020: Director of Pharmacy Education, Kentucky Pharmacists Association, Frankfort, KY
2015 – 2018: Manager of Outpatient Pharmacy Services and Clinical Pharmacist, University of Louisville Hospital, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: SUD medication management, harm reduction, public health, access to care
Hobbies: Cycling, reading, games, time outdoors with family (hiking, camping, kayaking)
Laura Limbrick, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Anticoagulation Clinic
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, McWhorter School of Pharmacy of Samford University, Birmingham, AL
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Tennessee Valley VA Healthcare System, Nashville, TN
Professional Experience
2019 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Anticoagulation, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2015 – 2019: Staff Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2010 – 2015: Medication Reconciliation Pharmacist, Tennessee Valley VA Healthcare System, Nashville, TN
2009 – 2010: Staff Pharmacist, Tennessee Valley VA Healthcare System, Nashville, TN
Clinical Practice Interests: Anticoagulation, geriatrics, medication reconciliation
Hobbies: Family time, reading, cooking
Leigh Ann Luckett, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Anticoagulation Clinic
Education
Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
Certified Diabetes Educator, National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators, 2012-2017
Professional Experience
2000 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Anticoagulation, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2012 – 2016: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Medication Therapy Management, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
1994 – 2000: Staff Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Anticoagulation, cardiology, diabetes, geriatrics
Hobbies: Traveling, running, skiing, paddle boarding, cooking, reading
Grace McCoy, Pharm.D., BCACP
Rotation(s): Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Education
Bachelor of Science in Biology, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2017 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2016 – 2017: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Anticoagulation, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Primary Care (diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, tobacco cessation, heart failure, hypothyroidism, etc.)
Hobbies: Traveling, spending time at the lake/outdoors, sports, reading
Leah Michael, Pharm.D.
Rotation(s): Internal Medicine
Education
Bachelor of Science in Biology, Alice Lloyd College, Pippa Passes, KY
Doctor of Pharmacy, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy, Louisville, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington, WV
Teaching Certificate, Marshall University, Huntington, WV
Professional Experience
2021 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Internal Medicine, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2017 – 2021: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT, Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington, WV
Clinical Practice Interests: Internal medicine, cardiology, diabetes, teaching/precepting
Hobbies: Spending time with family and friends, outdoor activities, trying new places to eat, traveling and being active
David Newman, B.S. RPh
Rotation(s): Infectious Disease
Education
Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
1990 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Infectious Disease and Antimicrobial Stewardship, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Antimicrobial stewardship
Hobbies: Car enthusiast
William Reesor, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): MICU
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2019 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Critical Care, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2015 – 2019: Hepatitis C/Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Teaching/precepting, critical care, infectious disease, internal medicine
Hobbies: Running and cooking
Jennifer O'Hearn Sanderson, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCOP, BCSCP
Rotation(s): Oncology
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
Compounded Sterile Products Certification, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists
Professional Experience
2011 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Oncology, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville KY
2010 – 2011: Inpatient/Outpatient Clinical Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville KY
2003 – 2010: Clinical Pediatric Pharmacist, Hematology/Oncology/Bone Marrow Transplant/Renal Care, Kosair Children's Hospital (Norton Children's Hospital), Louisville, KY
2001 – 2002: Pharmacy Manager/Pharmacist-in-Charge, Kroger Pharmacy, Louisville KY
2000 – 2002: Inpatient Staff Pharmacist, University of Louisville Hospital, Louisville, KY
1999 – 2001: Staff Pharmacist, Kroger Pharmacy, Louisville KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Hematology, oncology, hematopoietic stem cell transplant, supportive care, sterile compounding, hazardous medication management
Hobbies: Travel, swimming, fishing, refit, cat servant
Phillip D. Sandlin, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Education
Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2015 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2001 – 2015: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Anticoagulation, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
1998 – 2001: Staff Pharmacist, CVS Pharmacy, St. Matthews, KY
1983 – 1998: Pharmacist-in-Charge, Colonial Pharmacy, St. Matthews, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Ambulatory care, cardiology, endocrinology, anticoagulation, medication therapy management
Hobbies: Guitar, history/military history, traveling, football, water sports
Ellyn Schill, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Internal Medicine
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy with honors, Creighton University, Omaha, NE
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Loma Linda, CA
Professional Experience
2021 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Internal Medicine, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2018 – 2020: Clinical Inpatient Pharmacist, Norton Audubon Hospital, Louisville, KY
2015 – 2018: Internal Medicine Specialist, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
2010 – 2015: Labor and Delivery Specialist/Internal Medicine Unit based Pharmacist, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
2008 – 2010: Clinical Pharmacist Float, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
Clinical Practice Interests: Medication Safety, precepting, women’s health, internal medicine
Hobbies: Baking, tennis, traveling, dogs, home decorating, reading
Maria Shin, Pharm.D., BCGP, BCPS
Rotation(s): Internal Medicine
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Rutgers University School of Pharmacy, New Brunswick, NJ
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, New York City, NY
PGY-2 Geriatrics Pharmacy Residency, Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, Little Rock, AR
Professional Experience
2010 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Internal Medicine, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2010 – 2019: Assistant Professor, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Internal medicine, geriatrics, academia
Hobbies: Tennis, reading, KDrama, spending time with family
Morgan Snyder, Pharm.D., BCPP
Rotation(s): Mental Health
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Seton Healthcare and UT Austin College of Pharmacy, Austin, TX
PGY-2 Psychiatry Specialty Pharmacy Residency, UT Austin College of Pharmacy, Austin, TX
Professional Experience
2015 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Mental Health, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2013 – 2015: Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2012 – 2013: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Mental Health, William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, Columbia, SC
Clinical Practice Interests: Inpatient/adult acute care mental health, substance use disorders
Hobbies: Running, reading, cooking, camping, traveling (prior to kids), Netflix
Amanda Sturges, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Home Based Primary Care
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Purdue University College of Pharmacy, West Lafayette, IN
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2019 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, HBPC, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2017 – 2019: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Anticoagulation, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2015 – 2017: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT/Anticoagulation, Lebanon VA Medical Center, Lebanon, PA
Clinical Practice Interests: Anticoagulation, endocrinology, geriatrics, primary care
Hobbies: Reading, traveling, gardening, cooking, and biking
Christy Taylor, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Academic Detailing
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, University of Kentucky Community Pharmacy Residency
Professional Experience
2015 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Academic Detailing, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2009 – 2015: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, HBPC, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2008 – 2009: Staff Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2008: Staff Pharmacist, Kroger Pharmacy, Shepherdsville, KY
2006 – 2008: Clinical Staff Pharmacist, University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center, Lexington, KY
2005 – 2006: Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
2004 – 2005: Lecturer in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Education, heart failure, suicide prevention
Hobbies: Traveling, sports, socializing with family and friends, community involvement
Christina White, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS
Rotation(s): Practice Management
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Butler University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, Indianapolis, IN
Master of Business Administration, Butler University Lacy School of Business, Indianapolis, IN
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, Indianapolis, IN
PGY-2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Residency, Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, Indianapolis, IN
Teaching Certificate, Indiana Pharmacy Resident Teaching Certificate Program
Professional Experience
2020 – Present: Chief, Pharmacy Service, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2011 – 2020: Associate Chief, Pharmacy Operations, Veteran Health Indiana, Indianapolis, IN
2009 – 2011: Business Manager, Pharmacy Recruitment & Retention Office, Pharmacy Benefits Management, Veterans Health Administration
Clinical Practice Interests: Pharmacy administration and leadership, process improvement, recruitment and retention, organizational development
Hobbies: Golf, traveling, volleyball, fishing, interior design, and Butler basketball
Application and Contact Information
Application Procedure
The Robley Rex VA Pharmacy Residency Program utilizes the Pharmacy Online Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS). For more information: www.ashp.org/phorcas. The deadline to submit an application is December 31st.
Applicant Qualifications
- Submit a complete application via PhORCAS WebAdmit
- Pharm.D. from an ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy
- U.S. Citizen
- Eligible for licensure in the U.S.
- Academic transcripts from colleges of pharmacy attended
- Curriculum Vitae
- Letter of Intent
- Minimum GPA of 3.0 in the pharmacy curriculum
- Three references using standardized form via PhORCAS
- Formal interview to be arranged by residency director
- Upon acceptance of the position the following must be submitted:
- 10-2850d – Application for Associated Health Professions Trainees
- OF 306 – Declaration for Federal Employment
- SF61 – Appointment Affidavits
- Residents are NOT required to obtain licensure prior to beginning the residency program. However, it would be in the resident's best interest to become licensed during the orientation month in order to carryout pharmacist duties. The resident may hold a pharmacy license in any of the 50 states as required by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The resident MUST obtain licensure NO LATER THAN SEPTEMBER 30th. If licensure is not obtained by this time, residents are subject to dismissal from the program. This will be determined on a case by case basis at the discretion of the residency advisory committee. All residents are required to have a minimum of two-thirds of the residency completed as a licensed pharmacist, as instructed by the residency standards.
ASHP Residency Listing Information
Code: 52009
NMS Code: 185813
This residency agrees that no person at this residency will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant
Contact Information
Amy D. Barras, PharmD, BCPS
Residency Program Director
Email: Amy.barras1@va.gov
Holly A. Embree, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP
Residency Program Coordinator
Email: Holly.embree@va.gov
Robley Rex Veterans Affairs Medical Center
800 Zorn Avenue (119)
Louisville, KY 40206
Policies and Procedures
Please review the following policies and procedures for our program:
Minimum Requirements to Receive a Resident Certificate
Residents are expected to satisfactorily complete all requirements of the Robley Rex Veterans Affairs Medical Center Residency Program. Only those residents who satisfactorily complete the requirements will receive their Residency Certificate as evidence of program completion. Evaluation of the residents' progress in completing the requirements is done as part of the quarterly review process. The Residency Advisory Committee shall assess the ability of the resident to meet the requirements by established deadlines and work with the resident to assure their satisfactory completion. If a resident is failing to make satisfactory progress in any aspect of the residency program, the corrective action policy shall be used (please see corrective action/dismissal policy).
Required activities include but are not limited to the following:
- Complete a minimum of 12 months of training with a full-time practice commitment
- Complete all required core rotations and staffing requirements
- Monthly P&T Committee meetings unless excused
- Monthly Clinical Pharmacist Meetings unless excused
- Conduct a resident research/quality improvement project with a completed manuscript ready for publication
- Complete a Medication Use Evaluation
- Present at least one Journal Club
- Present at least one Case-Based Presentation
- Achieve a minimum of 80% of the goals and objectives of the program (all others must be Satisfactory Progress)
Attendance Policy
Residents are expected to attend all functions as required by the RPD and rotation preceptors. All leave requests should be discussed in advance with the appropriate preceptor to ensure that service responsibilities can be fulfilled. An excused absence is defined as paid time off (earned annual leave) or professional leave (authorized absence) discussed with and approved by the respective rotation preceptor and RPD. If for any reason the resident is not able to report to work due to an illness or family care, the resident must speak to the RPD or their direct Preceptor. If the resident is unable to contact the appropriate persons, they may leave a voicemail on the pharmacy call-in line and contact the pharmacist on duty. If the resident is sick for three or more days, a doctor’s excuse is necessary. If a resident is scheduled for inpatient staffing and they call in sick, they must make up this time (additional weekend or shift) on the subsequent schedule. Furthermore, residents will not be permitted to miss more than 5 business days during a single month-long learning experience. Any leave requested by the resident must also be in accordance with the Robley Rex VAMC human resources leave policy.
Duty-Hour and Moonlighting Policy
Residents at the Robley Rex VAMC may apply for a Dual Appointment if they desire to work outside of their resident hours for pharmacist pay. This second appointment will be optional and appointed only if funding is available for the residency year. The resident must stay compliant with the ASHP Duty-Hour Requirements for Pharmacy Residencies which states that the resident may not work more than 80 hours per week and have a minimum of 10 hours between shifts (https://www.ashp.org/-/media/assets/professional-development/residencie…).
The resident will be tasked with keeping track of their own hours worked and will need to provide these to the Residency Advisory Committee at each quarterly evaluation. Additionally, any residency preceptor or RPD may request an up-to-date copy of the tracking form at any point during the residency year if they feel that the resident's moonlighting hours are affecting performance on their scheduled rotation activities. Residents should not volunteer for moonlighting hours or extra work that will compromise their ability to be adequately rested for their scheduled duty hours or requirements of their scheduled rotations. If it is determined that the moonlighting hours are interfering with the resident progress toward achievement of goals or affecting their judgement while on duty hours, the resident will be temporarily limited only to the staffing requirements for the residency program. There will be a meeting with the residency advisory committee to determine when/if a resident is fit to continue "extra" moonlighting hours.
During orientation, residents will be provided with materials to educate them about their professional responsibilities to be appropriately rested and fit for duty to provide services required by patients. Residents will also be educated to recognize signs of fatigue and sleep deprivation and adopt processes to manage negative effects of fatigue and sleep deprivation to ensure safe patient care and successful learning.
Maximum Hours of Work per Week and Duty-Free Times:
- Duty hours must be limited to 80 hours per week, averaged over a four-week period, inclusive of moonlighting hours.
- Mandatory time free of duty: residents must have a minimum of one day in seven days free of duty (when averaged over four weeks).
- Residents should have 10 hours free of duly between scheduled duty and must have at a minimum 8 hours between scheduled duty periods
- Continuous duty periods should not exceed 16 hours. The maximum allowable duty assignment must not exceed 24 hours even with built in strategic napping or other strategies to reduce fatigue and sleep deprivation, with an additional period of up to two hours permitted for transitions of care or educational activities.
- Duty hours DO NOT include reading, studying, and academic preparation time for presentations and journal clubs; travel time to and from conferences; and hours that are not scheduled by the residency program director or a preceptor.
- Moonlighting hours (internal or external) must not interfere with the ability of the resident to achieve the educational goals and objectives of the residency program
Residents will be expected to follow their residency preceptor's instructions for any "handoff" activities at the end of their scheduled duty hours.
Professional Leave
Professional leave (authorized absence) may be used for attendance at an educational/professional meeting only. Requests are made using the travel request authorization form if the resident is required to go out of state. Otherwise, the requests can be entered into the VA Time and Attendance System (VATAS). When submitting a travel request form, it must be filled out completely. The form should be submitted to the Residency Coordinator/RPD for approval only after the preceptor(s) has/have been notified. All travel requests for educational meetings and/or funding should be turned in to the Coordinator/RPD at least 5 weeks prior to travel (with brochure and reason for attending). Once the resident has been approved for travel, he/she must enter a request via Education Service Electronic Forms and await approval. Examples of professional leave are KPRN meetings, Great Lakes Residency Conference, and ASHP Midyear Meeting. Leave Policy may be found below.
Extended Leave Policy
The term of the residency per ASHP standards is 12 months of full-time commitment or equivalent (equivalent is defined as 2080 hours, i.e. one FTE). The program will not be considered complete until both the full 2080 hours and all other requirements are met.
Extended leave for the purpose of this residency program is defined as leave due to personal or family illness greater than 7 business days. If an extended absence occurs (i.e. extended family, sick leave or military leave, etc.), extension of the residency program may be necessary. If the resident’s need for leave exceeds the allotted sick leave (SL) and annual leave (AL) of 4 hours of each per pay period (104 hours of SL plus 104 hours of AL, total of 208 hours), an extension of the program would be required in order to complete the program if the resident's tracked hours do not meet the 2080 hour requirement. (Although military leave does not require the use of AL or SL, the 208-hour limit for time off will be used to determine the need for an extension of the program if the 2080-hour requirement is not met per tracked hours.) Opportunity to extend the program with pay will depend on the decision of the National Director of Residency Programs and Education. The RPD will also inform the local Chief of Pharmacy of the potential extension. If extended leave is granted, a resident must use all earned leave prior to going on leave without pay (LWOP). LWOP would be in effect until the resident returned to the program. Completion of all requirements of the residency must be accomplished within 1 year of the initially scheduled completion date (the date planned for completion if there had not been a need for extended leave). For military leave, veterans who are called to active duty may request an exemption from the National Director of Residency Programs and Education for the requirement to complete the 2080 hours within 1 year of the initially scheduled date of completion. Such exemption will be considered on an individual basis in collaboration with the local Residency Program Director if the veteran has been on active duty for the time of absence from the residency program.
Just as attendance is critical, so is adequate time away from the facility. To ensure adequate time off, this program complies with the ASHP standards and the ASHP duty hours regulations.
Corrective Action/Dismissal of Pharmacy Residents
The pharmacy resident must abide by all provisions of the Pharmacy Resident Acceptance Letter. Pharmacy residents are subject to probation or dismissal based on failure to meet obligations of the residency program and expectations as defined in the acceptance letter. Further, the resident will sign a copy of this policy stating that they have reviewed and understand the policy at the time that they sign their contractual agreement of employment with the residency program.
If the pharmacy resident fails to successfully complete the NAPLEX Pharmacy licensure examination after two attempts or by the deadline indicated in the residency contract, the resident may be terminated from the program.
The pharmacy resident is also subject to the dismissal process that applies to all hospital employees with regarding to adherence of all hospital, pharmacy and residency policies.
DEPARTMENTS AFFECTED: Pharmacy, Human Resources
GUIDELINES:
Residents are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times and to follow all relevant Hospital and Residency Program policies.
Disciplinary action will be taken if a resident:
- Does not present him/herself in a professional manner
- Does not earn satisfactory progress on any of the residency goals or objectives
- Does not make adequate progress towards the completion of residency requirements (e.g. project, manuscript, lecture, seminar)
- Does not follow policies and procedures of the hospital, Department of Pharmacy Services, or Residency Program
- Performs gross negligence
Disciplinary action will depend on the specific facts pertaining to the situation. Corrective action procedures may include:
- Verbal counseling
- Written corrective action
- Final written corrective action which may include suspension
- Termination
Resident Complaints
If a resident has a particular problem or complaint, he/she should first attempt to resolve it on his/her own by consulting first with his/her mentor, then with the Program Director. If unable to resolve it at that level, the resident may present, within 30 days of the initial complaint, a written complaint to the Resident Advisory Committee. The committee shall conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and shall provide input regarding an action plan that will be communicated with the Chief of Staff to ensure that it is consistent with the goals and policies of the department and the hospital. The final decision will be then discussed with the resident in a scheduled meeting.
Withdrawal
At any time, a resident may submit a two week notice of resignation to the RPD.
Corrective Counseling
It is the duty of the Program Director to establish a mechanism for evaluating the performance of the trainees, including written progress reports to the residents. In the event a resident’s clinical or educational performance is found to be inadequate, the RPD should meet with the resident at the earliest possible date, outlining in writing the deficiencies, how they are to be corrected, and the time span in which this correction is to occur. Copies of this written plan will be placed in the resident’s employee file and will be shared with the future preceptors and/or mentor. If after a specified amount of time progress has not been made, the resident may be placed on probation.
Probation
Probation follows when a resident is notified that his/her progress, performance or professional development has been deemed to be inadequate and that continuation in the program is at risk. Where there is concern that a resident’s performance fails to meet the standards set for the training program, the resident may be placed on probationary status by the Program Director. Notice of probation and the reasons for the decision will be set out in writing to the resident. The notice will be delivered by certified mail, Return Receipt Requested, to the resident at their residence or hand delivered with written acknowledgment of receipt by delivery to the resident. The Program Director must also discuss this decision with the resident. There should be clear documentation that the specific areas of concern about the performance of the resident have been identified, and the Program Director should outline, to the degree possible, a specific remedial plan. (e.g. If the resident is unable to complete activities or assignments during a “core” learning experience due to an unlicensed status [i.e. function as an independent licensed pharmacist in the inpatient or outpatient pharmacy], the designated preceptor will notify the residency program director for a plan that supports the resident revisiting that learning and/or staffing requirement when he or she has obtained appropriate licensure.)
The Program Director shall provide both a time and mechanism for re-evaluation. As a general rule, a minimum of 30 calendar days will be allowed for the resident to correct the identified deficiencies. However, some probationary periods may be for a shorter or longer periods of time. If at the end of the probationary period, the Program Director determines that the resident has not corrected the identified deficiencies, then the resident may be dismissed from the program. If at the end of the probationary period, the Program Director elects to dismiss the resident, the hospital’s termination procedures will be followed.
If the Program Director is satisfied that the resident has corrected the identified deficiencies and any other deficiencies which may have arisen during the probationary period, then the resident will be notified in writing that the probationary status has been lifted.
A resident may be placed on probation at any time without first having corrective counseling. The decision to place the resident on probation cannot be appealed.
Dismissal
Upon recommendation of the Program Director and the Program Coordinator, and with the approval of the Chief of Pharmacy, a resident may be dismissed during the term of the residency for unsatisfactory performance or conduct. Examples include, but are not limited to the following:
- Performance which presents a serious compromise to acceptable standards of patient care or jeopardizes patient welfare
- Unethical conduct
- Illegal conduct
- Excessive tardiness and/or absenteeism
- Unprofessional conduct
- Job abandonment
- Failure to obtain pharmacist licensure in a timely manner
- Mental impairment caused by mental disorder or substance abuse
The recommendation to the Chief of Pharmacy for dismissal shall be in writing, outlining the areas deemed unsatisfactory and the reasons for the dismissal.
Formal Appeals Process
The resident may initiate a formal appeal process by composing a response within 5 business days from the time of written notification of a warning, probationary action, or dismissal.
- The request to review the action (an appeal) should be submitted in writing to the RPD and Coordinator and received in their office by 4:30pm on the fifth business day after receipt of the warning, probation, or dismissal. Failure to notify the RPD and the Coordinator within this timeframe will be considered acceptance of the warning, probationary action, or dismissal.
- The resident may appear before the Chief of Pharmacy (CP), RPD, Coordinator and Resident Advisory Committee and be given the opportunity to make a statement. The resident may also identify witnesses to be called or documents to be considered.