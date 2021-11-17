Extended Leave Policy

The term of the residency per ASHP standards is 12 months of full-time commitment or equivalent (equivalent is defined as 2080 hours, i.e. one FTE). The program will not be considered complete until both the full 2080 hours and all other requirements are met.



Extended leave for the purpose of this residency program is defined as leave due to personal or family illness greater than 7 business days. If an extended absence occurs (i.e. extended family, sick leave or military leave, etc.), extension of the residency program may be necessary. If the resident’s need for leave exceeds the allotted sick leave (SL) and annual leave (AL) of 4 hours of each per pay period (104 hours of SL plus 104 hours of AL, total of 208 hours), an extension of the program would be required in order to complete the program if the resident's tracked hours do not meet the 2080 hour requirement. (Although military leave does not require the use of AL or SL, the 208-hour limit for time off will be used to determine the need for an extension of the program if the 2080-hour requirement is not met per tracked hours.) Opportunity to extend the program with pay will depend on the decision of the National Director of Residency Programs and Education. The RPD will also inform the local Chief of Pharmacy of the potential extension. If extended leave is granted, a resident must use all earned leave prior to going on leave without pay (LWOP). LWOP would be in effect until the resident returned to the program. Completion of all requirements of the residency must be accomplished within 1 year of the initially scheduled completion date (the date planned for completion if there had not been a need for extended leave). For military leave, veterans who are called to active duty may request an exemption from the National Director of Residency Programs and Education for the requirement to complete the 2080 hours within 1 year of the initially scheduled date of completion. Such exemption will be considered on an individual basis in collaboration with the local Residency Program Director if the veteran has been on active duty for the time of absence from the residency program.



Just as attendance is critical, so is adequate time away from the facility. To ensure adequate time off, this program complies with the ASHP standards and the ASHP duty hours regulations.

Corrective Action/Dismissal of Pharmacy Residents

The pharmacy resident must abide by all provisions of the Pharmacy Resident Acceptance Letter. Pharmacy residents are subject to probation or dismissal based on failure to meet obligations of the residency program and expectations as defined in the acceptance letter. Further, the resident will sign a copy of this policy stating that they have reviewed and understand the policy at the time that they sign their contractual agreement of employment with the residency program.



If the pharmacy resident fails to successfully complete the NAPLEX Pharmacy licensure examination after two attempts or by the deadline indicated in the residency contract, the resident may be terminated from the program.



The pharmacy resident is also subject to the dismissal process that applies to all hospital employees with regarding to adherence of all hospital, pharmacy and residency policies.



DEPARTMENTS AFFECTED: Pharmacy, Human Resources



GUIDELINES:

Residents are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times and to follow all relevant Hospital and Residency Program policies.



Disciplinary action will be taken if a resident:

Does not present him/herself in a professional manner Does not earn satisfactory progress on any of the residency goals or objectives Does not make adequate progress towards the completion of residency requirements (e.g. project, manuscript, lecture, seminar) Does not follow policies and procedures of the hospital, Department of Pharmacy Services, or Residency Program Performs gross negligence

Disciplinary action will depend on the specific facts pertaining to the situation. Corrective action procedures may include:

Verbal counseling

Written corrective action

Final written corrective action which may include suspension

Termination

Resident Complaints

If a resident has a particular problem or complaint, he/she should first attempt to resolve it on his/her own by consulting first with his/her mentor, then with the Program Director. If unable to resolve it at that level, the resident may present, within 30 days of the initial complaint, a written complaint to the Resident Advisory Committee. The committee shall conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and shall provide input regarding an action plan that will be communicated with the Chief of Staff to ensure that it is consistent with the goals and policies of the department and the hospital. The final decision will be then discussed with the resident in a scheduled meeting.



Withdrawal

At any time, a resident may submit a two week notice of resignation to the RPD.



Corrective Counseling

It is the duty of the Program Director to establish a mechanism for evaluating the performance of the trainees, including written progress reports to the residents. In the event a resident’s clinical or educational performance is found to be inadequate, the RPD should meet with the resident at the earliest possible date, outlining in writing the deficiencies, how they are to be corrected, and the time span in which this correction is to occur. Copies of this written plan will be placed in the resident’s employee file and will be shared with the future preceptors and/or mentor. If after a specified amount of time progress has not been made, the resident may be placed on probation.



Probation

Probation follows when a resident is notified that his/her progress, performance or professional development has been deemed to be inadequate and that continuation in the program is at risk. Where there is concern that a resident’s performance fails to meet the standards set for the training program, the resident may be placed on probationary status by the Program Director. Notice of probation and the reasons for the decision will be set out in writing to the resident. The notice will be delivered by certified mail, Return Receipt Requested, to the resident at their residence or hand delivered with written acknowledgment of receipt by delivery to the resident. The Program Director must also discuss this decision with the resident. There should be clear documentation that the specific areas of concern about the performance of the resident have been identified, and the Program Director should outline, to the degree possible, a specific remedial plan. (e.g. If the resident is unable to complete activities or assignments during a “core” learning experience due to an unlicensed status [i.e. function as an independent licensed pharmacist in the inpatient or outpatient pharmacy], the designated preceptor will notify the residency program director for a plan that supports the resident revisiting that learning and/or staffing requirement when he or she has obtained appropriate licensure.)



The Program Director shall provide both a time and mechanism for re-evaluation. As a general rule, a minimum of 30 calendar days will be allowed for the resident to correct the identified deficiencies. However, some probationary periods may be for a shorter or longer periods of time. If at the end of the probationary period, the Program Director determines that the resident has not corrected the identified deficiencies, then the resident may be dismissed from the program. If at the end of the probationary period, the Program Director elects to dismiss the resident, the hospital’s termination procedures will be followed.



If the Program Director is satisfied that the resident has corrected the identified deficiencies and any other deficiencies which may have arisen during the probationary period, then the resident will be notified in writing that the probationary status has been lifted.



A resident may be placed on probation at any time without first having corrective counseling. The decision to place the resident on probation cannot be appealed.



Dismissal

Upon recommendation of the Program Director and the Program Coordinator, and with the approval of the Chief of Pharmacy, a resident may be dismissed during the term of the residency for unsatisfactory performance or conduct. Examples include, but are not limited to the following:

Performance which presents a serious compromise to acceptable standards of patient care or jeopardizes patient welfare Unethical conduct Illegal conduct Excessive tardiness and/or absenteeism Unprofessional conduct Job abandonment Failure to obtain pharmacist licensure in a timely manner Mental impairment caused by mental disorder or substance abuse

The recommendation to the Chief of Pharmacy for dismissal shall be in writing, outlining the areas deemed unsatisfactory and the reasons for the dismissal.

Formal Appeals Process

The resident may initiate a formal appeal process by composing a response within 5 business days from the time of written notification of a warning, probationary action, or dismissal.