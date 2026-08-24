Learning Experience Descriptions

Academic Detailing

Academic detailing (AD) is an innovative method of educational outreach for healthcare professionals. It supports improved clinical decision-making by fostering one-on-one interaction between healthcare professionals and trained academic detailers to communicate the latest evidence-based clinical data. The resident will actively participate on the AD service, in collaboration with the AD pharmacist. A target prescribing practice will be identified based on departmental and/or national/regional goals. The resident will help develop initiatives and formulate an academic detailing plan to address gaps in knowledge that may facilitate prescribing change. The resident will perform a baseline prescribing assessment, develop educational efforts to address findings, implement education efforts, and measure prescribing patterns following implementation.

Ambulatory Care – PACT

The Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) is a team of healthcare professionals that provides comprehensive and personalized primary care in partnership with the patient. The PACT pharmacist is consulted to provide management for chronic conditions. The resident will perform medical chart review, patient interview and assessment, order and review lab tests, and provide physician consultation. The resident will evaluate patients, monitor response to treatment, and make changes in therapy as needed in collaboration with the PACT pharmacist. The resident will gain proficiency in common chronic disease states and consensus guidelines that include, but are not limited to diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, smoking cessation, thyroid disorders, COPD/asthma, and osteoporosis.

Anticoagulation

During this learning experience, the resident will gain a better understanding of disease states and pharmacotherapy as it relates to adult anticoagulation both in an inpatient and outpatient setting. The resident will develop skills in assessment and monitoring of disease states, gain experience in pharmacist managed clinics, and collaborate with providers regarding drug therapy. The resident will also provide patient education regarding pharmacotherapy and make interventions to improve medication adherence. For patients taking warfarin, the resident will order and assess labs, interview the patient, and adjust the regimen as needed in collaboration with the anticoagulation and internal medicine clinical pharmacist practitioners. For patients taking direct oral anticoagulants (DOAC), the resident will review DOAC consults, provide patient education, will order and assess labs as needed, and conduct follow-up as appropriate.

Emergency Medicine

Emergency medicine provides a unique training experience that focuses on topics pertinent to working in the emergency department (ED) including procedural sedation, intubation, toxicology, trauma, hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke, cardiac emergency, ALS, and others. In the ED at the VA, you will see a multitude of disease dates ranging from acute critical care to management of COPD and asthma and identification of adverse drug reactions. The pharmacist integrates as a team member with emergency medical technicians, nurses, physicians, and other healthcare professionals to promote the safe and effective use of medications in patients with urgent healthcare needs. In addition to performing direct patient care activities, the pharmacist serves as the drug information resource for the ED and may provide educational in-services to the ED clinical staff and/or pharmacy staff as needed. The pharmacist is involved in mixing or procuring stat or high risk medications for nurses, identifying drug therapy problems and communicating with nurses or physicians to make changes, starting pharmacokinetic consults for antibiotics, answering drug information questions, reviewing home medication lists and clarifying errors with the patient, attending codes, reviewing culture and sensitivity reports for the ED and appropriate follow-up with discharged patients, and counseling patients as needed.

Cardiology

The cardiology learning experience provides the resident with a multidisciplinary acute care inpatient experience focused on the comprehensive management of cardiovascular conditions. Residents work alongside cardiologists, fellows, medical residents and other healthcare professionals to deliver high-level, patient-centered care across the continuum of cardiac disease. Throughout the learning experience, residents progressively assume greater responsibility—ranging from performing patient assessments and managing therapy to leading topic discussions and mentoring learners. Emphasis is placed on developing clinical autonomy, integrating evidence-based practices, and communicating effectively with both patients and the healthcare team. Activities such as topic discussions, literature evaluation, therapeutic monitoring, and transitions of care are all aimed at optimizing pharmacotherapy and improving outcomes in complex cardiovascular patients.

Geriatric Ambulatory Care – Geri-PACT

The Geriatric Patient Aligned Care Team (Geri-PACT) provides outpatient primary care to older adults. The Geri-PACT clinical pharmacist practitioner (CPP) provides direct patient care through comprehensive medication management utilizing scope of practice in addition to performing comprehensive medication reviews with incoming new Geri-PACT patients prior to their initial visits with the Geri-PACT primary care providers. The resident will function as the pharmacy member of the Geri-PACT team while on rotation and collaborate with the Geri-PACT CPP to ensure safe and effective medication use for assigned patients in Geri-PACT clinic. The resident is expected to become knowledgeable in evidence-based regimens for common chronic disease states, understand common geriatric syndromes, manage pharmacotherapy for medically complex patients, understand their roles and responsibilities on an interdisciplinary team, develop independent judgment and accountability, and increase their comfort level in managing geriatric pharmacotherapy.

Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

This rotation will emphasize the application of therapeutics in the geriatric patient and require the resident to develop skills in optimizing drug therapy, assessment and monitoring, and patient/staff education. The resident will collaborate with the HBPC clinical pharmacist practitioner (CPP) as part of the interdisciplinary team (includes PT/OT, social worker, dietician, nursing, provider, psychologist, etc.) which provides comprehensive medical services to high-risk, medically vulnerable patients in their homes. The resident will respond to clinical questions and perform initial and quarterly medication reviews for assigned patients enrolled in HBPC. The resident will provide direct patient care through virtual visits (telephone/video) for comprehensive medication management utilizing a scope of practice. Common conditions include diabetes, hypertension, COPD/asthma as well as geriatric syndromes (falls, cognitive impairment, etc.). The resident may have the opportunity to perform home visits for HBPC patients.

Hospice/Palliative Care and Acute Care for the Elderly

This rotation is designed to give the resident an understanding of disease states and the associated treatment encountered in the acute care geriatric and hospice/palliative care patient. The resident will participate in daily multidisciplinary rounds on patients admitted to the inpatient hospice unit as well as patients on other inpatient units that have an Acute Care for the Elderly (ACE) consult or a palliative care consult. ACE team rounds are attended by the ACE team attending physician, physician assistants, and Coordinated Transitional Care (C-TraC) care managers. Hospice/palliative team rounds are attended by the hospice/palliative attending physician, physician assistants, social worker, psychologist, and chaplain. This rotation will stress the application of therapeutics in the care of patients 65 years of age or older and patients with life-limiting illness and require the resident to develop skills in proper drug therapy selection, patient monitoring, and patient/staff education.

Infectious Disease

This experience involves the provision of patient care for hospitalized patients receiving antimicrobial therapy. The resident will round daily with the infectious disease (ID) team (i.e., attending physician, ID fellow, medical students) on ID consult patients. The resident will make recommendations on selection and dosing of antimicrobial agents, evaluate for potential drug interactions or contraindications, and monitor labs/vitals to evaluate for efficacy and toxicity of antimicrobial therapies. In addition, the resident will participate in antimicrobial stewardship for the facility by performing pre-authorization and prospective audit with feedback to ensure that antimicrobials are used appropriately in the institution.

Inpatient Mental Health

This rotation will develop the resident's knowledge and skills in the treatment of psychiatric diagnoses and comorbid medical disorders. The resident will make recommendations during daily interdisciplinary treatment team meeting (includes attending psychiatrists, psychiatric residents, nurses, social workers, psychologists, and others). The team provides care for patients suffering from an acute psychiatric episode. The resident will also conduct patient education classes on various mental health diagnoses and associated treatments for patients admitted to the psychiatric unit. The resident will complete discharge medication reconciliation for team patients. In addition, the resident will be involved in patient care in the outpatient setting through completion of mental health pharmacist e-consults and participation in the VA national Psychotropic Drug Safety Initiative, among other activities.

Internal Medicine

The internal medicine (IM) rotation will provide the resident experience in managing pharmacotherapy of acutely ill patients. On this rotation, the resident will be responsible for rounding daily with the assigned internal medicine team (i.e., attending physician, medical residents/interns/students). The resident will work toward assuming care of all patients on the team throughout the learning experience. Assuming full ownership on the team entails following pharmacotherapy and making appropriate recommendations as well as managing pharmacokinetic and anticoagulation dosing for patients assigned to the team in collaboration with the IM pharmacist. The resident will also be responsible for completing discharge medication reconciliation for team patients.

Medical Intensive Care Unit

The medical intensive care unit (MICU) rotation will provide the resident experience in managing pharmacotherapy of critically ill patients. The resident will be exposed to a variety of both acute and chronic general medicine disease states requiring a higher, intensive level of care. The resident will participate in the comprehensive care of MICU patients from admission to discharge which includes attending daily interdisciplinary rounds with the MICU team (i.e., attending physician, critical care fellow, medical residents/interns/students). The resident will recommend appropriate evidence based therapeutic interventions during rounds as well as manage pharmacokinetic and anticoagulation dosing for critical care patients in collaboration with the MICU pharmacist.

Oncology

In this learning experience, the resident will develop clinical skills in providing pharmaceutical care to hematology and oncology patients. The resident will take responsibility and function as the oncology pharmacotherapy consultant for nursing staff, attending physicians, nurse practitioners, medical fellows, and pharmacy staff. The resident will participate in patient education and assessment, management of medication adverse effects, management of oral anticancer treatment, patient care consultation, staff education, and medication therapy review. The resident will gain knowledge of oncology disease states, treatment guidelines and resources, chemotherapy regimen assessment, supportive care of the oncology patient, policy development, laboratory value interpretation, medication order review, and hazardous medication preparation and dispensing.

Outpatient Mental Health

This rotation will develop the resident's knowledge and skills in the treatment of psychiatric diagnoses in the outpatient setting. The resident, working under the scope of practice of the preceptor, will see Veterans independently and address their psychiatric medication management needs. The resident will also participate and make recommendations for assigned patients to the behavioral health interdisciplinary program (BHIP) treatment team huddles (including psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, psychiatric residents, nurses, social workers, psychologists). The resident will be responsible for drug information questions that arise during team meetings and through e-consult service. In addition, the resident will be responsible for mental health (MH) prior authorization drug requests as assigned. The resident is expected to shadow and/or participate in committee meetings, including but not limited to the VA national Psychotropic Drug Safety Initiative, BHIP facility meetings, and the CPPO MH Subject Matter Expert (SME) Workgroup.

Pain Management and Opioid Stewardship

This combined rotation will introduce the resident to the general principles of outpatient pain care and the implementation of health system-wide efforts to improve opioid safety. Preceptors are the Pain Medication Management Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner and the Facility Pain Management, Opioid Safety, and PDMP (PMOP) Coordinator. The resident shall gain practical experience and a better understanding of how to manage pain in Veterans with various chronic pain conditions, including, but not limited to, lumbar radiculopathy, neuropathy, and arthritis. The resident will assist the Pain Management Team in patient education and comprehensive assessments of medication(s) used for pain management. Additional resident responsibilities and learning experiences will include participation in facility or VISN meetings related to pain management and opioid safety, recommendation of non-pharmacologic methods for reducing pain, providing naloxone education, reconciliation of medications, review of clinical dashboards to promote safe and effective medication use, and development of educational materials and/or delivery of in-services to Pain Management Clinic or other departments, among other responsibilities. The trainee will also become familiar with the concept of the biopsychosocial model and VA Stepped Care Model of pain care and VHA’s efforts to provide risk mitigation for Veterans on opioid therapy.

Pharmacy Informatics

This elective learning experience is tailored to the interests of the resident. Pharmacy Informatics topics include of data analysis, clinical decision support, pharmacy software maintenance and development, formulary management, and procurement. Learning opportunities include orientation to electronic health record (EHR) data entry and maintenance, workflow assessment from provider ordering to administration of medications, and data/information management in each step of the medication process. The resident will be expected to work independently, attend various meetings, and complete assigned projects. Innovative solutions to formulary management and clinical tool development as well as application of the formulary will also be explored during this experience.

Practice Management

This rotation will expose the resident to general administrative and clinical skills necessary to lead a complex tertiary care center with extensive inpatient, outpatient, and clinical pharmacy services. The rotation will provide the resident with insight into key issues confronting pharmacy practice, specifically from pharmacy leadership's perspective. The resident will attend meetings and work on assigned projects in order to develop knowledge and skills related to communication, decision making, productivity management, problem identification, problem solving, strategic planning, and policy development. The resident will also gain a general understanding of human resource management, financial management, labor relations and pharmacy regulations and law.

Research

The research elective rotation will provide the resident with expanded knowledge and skills on all aspects of research, including but not limited to the development of a research protocol, manuscript submission, data collection and analysis, review of manuscripts, in-depth analysis of journal club articles, and many others. This rotation will be tailored to the interests and needs of the resident. The resident will have opportunities to perform extensive data/statistical analysis and opportunities for manuscription submission as applicable. The resident will also have topic discussions with preceptor and may lead topic discussions during this rotation to APPE students. The resident may develop a presentation related to statistical analysis /research.



Substance Use Disorders

This learning experience will provide the resident with experience managing all aspects of pharmacotherapy for substance use disorders and associated mental health conditions. The resident will provide care for patients engaged in all levels of recovery – inpatient, residential, and ambulatory – on an interprofessional team including psychiatrists, psychologists, family medicine physicians, social workers, nurses, and peer counselors. The resident will evaluate patients, initiate therapy, monitor response to treatment, and make changes in therapy as needed, in collaboration with the SUD pharmacist. The resident will gain proficiency in treatments and guidelines for opioid and alcohol use disorders, harm reduction principles, and motivational interviewing/patient-led treatment plans.

VISN Pharmacy Informatics/Pharmacoeconomics

This elective rotation is tailored to the interests of the resident. Pharmacoeconomic learning opportunities include formulary management, medication use evaluations, clinical guidance updates/creation, therapeutic interchange management, contracting, cost analyses, and budget forecasting. Informatics learning opportunities include training in SQL and other data tools, data analysis, and clinical decision support. Additional learning opportunities include medication safety, quality improvement, compliance, and management. The resident will participate in various VISN committees and may work with staff at the VISN or other facilities to complete projects. While this virtual rotation contains no direct patient care, clinical skills will be utilized throughout the rotation.

Women’s Health

This rotation is designed to expand on the knowledge and skills obtained during the PACT rotation with an emphasis in women’s health. During this rotation, residents will provide comprehensive medication management in the ambulatory care setting to women’s health designated primary care teams. Residents will also participate in women’s health specific disease state management, including but not limited to preconception, pregnancy and lactation medication reviews, menopausal symptom management and contraceptive management. Residents will use evidence-based guidelines to assess disease state goals, assess laboratory values, develop therapeutic monitoring plans and prescribe medications as needed under the supervision of the preceptor utilizing a scope of practice. This experience will also allow residents to participate in women’s health committees to gain experience with local and national initiatives regarding care for women Veterans.