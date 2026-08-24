PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program
Program Purpose: PGY-1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY-2) pharmacy residency training.
Recruiting Showcases
- 10/9/26 from 3-5pm EST Kentucky Society of Health-System Pharmacists Residency Showcase. Lexington, KY (in-person, meeting registration fee): https://members.kshp.org/site_event_detail.cfm?pk_association_event=34532
- 11/4/26 from 12pm-2pm EST (FREE, virtual) VA Virtual Residency Showcase: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/256346380914182?p=bz32dQp0kAFOc6URrn
- 11/10/26 from 6-7pm EST (FREE, virtual) SNPhA x ACCP Residency Showcase:: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/27502395149068?p=rDsdqEvrBe9byWJaaI
- 12/7/26-12/8/26 (see ASHP website for booth information): ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting Residency Showcase. Orlando, FL (in-person, meeting registration fee): https://midyear.ashp.org/register
Robley Rex VAMC Pharmacy Residency Brochures
Robley Rex VAMC PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency
The Robley Rex Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program in Louisville, Kentucky has been shaping exceptional pharmacists since 2010 and proudly holds accreditation from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). Our residents dive into a dynamic mix of acute and ambulatory care learning experiences that challenge, inspire, and build clinical confidence. They connect with peers across the Commonwealth through the Kentucky Pharmacy Residency Network (KPRN), and—because the VA hosts the largest pharmacy residency program in the nation—they also collaborate with residents nationwide through monthly conference calls and the VA Pharmacy Residency Listserv. It’s a training experience designed to spark growth, strengthen skills, and open doors across the VA system and beyond.
Our Facility
The Robley Rex VAMC is located in Louisville, Kentucky, near downtown Louisville and overlooking the Ohio River, and is part of the VISN 9 VA Healthcare Network. The facility provides specialized hospital-based care with our 109-bed acute care facility as well as outpatient care to more than 150,000 Veterans residing in central and western Kentucky and in southern Indiana. Located within the medical center is the Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (SARRTP) facility which provides Veterans with an intensive substance abuse treatment program in a residential setting. In addition to our medical center at the main campus, we offer a number of services to our patients in eight outpatient healthcare centers located in the Kentuckiana area. The hospital is a tertiary care facility and provides a full range of patient care services, with state-of-the-art technology, as well as education and research. These services include medical, surgical, emergency and critical care, and home care/home based primary care; primary, secondary and tertiary cancer treatment; primary care; hospice and palliative care; women's healthcare; outpatient and inpatient mental health services, among others.
New Hospital expected completion in 2027!
PGY-1 Residency Information
- Duration: 12 months
- PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency: 3 positions
- PGY-2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy: 1 position
- PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy: 1 position
- Application Deadline: January 3rd
- Starting Date: approximately July 1st
Benefits
- Stipend
- 9 paid holidays (residents work 2 minor holidays)
- 13 paid vacation days (4 hours accrued per pay period)
- 13 sick days (4 hours accrued per pay period)
- Dual appointment (may vary based on department needs)
- Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB): medical, dental, and vision insurance
Residency Strengths
- Flexible/individualized schedule
- Opportunity for early commitment to PGY2 within Robley Rex VAMC (Internal Medicine or Psychiatry) or Veterans Affairs Nationwide Early Commitment Process (VANEC)
- Acute care and ambulatory care opportunities
- Pharmacist prescribing authority
- Resident-driven mentorship program
- Valued interdisciplinary team member
- Pharmacy student precepting and layered learning opportunities with PGY2 residents
- Teaching hospital with a primary academic affiliation with the University of Louisville School of Medicine
Networking Opportunities and Clinical Meetings
- ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- Great Lakes Pharmacy Residency Conference
- Kentucky Pharmacy Residency Network (KPRN)
- Affiliated with Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, and Purdue University College of Pharmacy
Learning Experiences
Core/Required Learning Experiences (1-month each) - 7 Total
- Orientation
- Ambulatory Care: Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT)
- Anticoagulation
- Critical Care
- Select one: Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) or Emergency Medicine
- Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
- Internal Medicine
Practice Management
Note: Primary worksite is the main hospital campus (800 Zorn Avenue). PACT core learning experience is located off-site. Assigned clinics are located approximately 15-30 minutes from the main hospital. Mileage and other transportation-related expenses, including tolls, are not eligible for reimbursement.
Elective Learning Experiences (1-month each) - choose 5 Total
- Academic Detailing
- Advanced Internal Medicine
- Advanced Ambulatory Care: PACT
- Cardiology
- Emergency Medicine
- Geriatric Ambulatory Care – Geri-PACT
- Hospice/Palliative Care and Acute Care for the Elderly
- Infectious Disease
- Inpatient Mental Health
- Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU)
- Oncology
- Outpatient Mental Health
- Pain Management and Opioid Stewardship
- Pharmacy Informatics
- Research
- Substance Use Disorders
- VISN Pharmacy Informatics/Pharmacoeconomics
- Deputy VISN 9 Pharmacy Executive/Pharmacoeconomic Program Manager
- Women’s Health
- Other learning experiences may be developed based on resident interest and preceptor availability
Longitudinal/Required Learning Experiences (12-months each)
- Practice Management
- Participate in required meetings (e.g., Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee, Medication Safety Committee)
- Drug class review/Local Criteria for Use, Monograph, Treatment Guidelines and/or Protocols
- Medication Use Evaluation Project
- Pharmacoeconomics/Formulary Management
- Practice Improvement Projects
- Quarterly Pharmacy Newsletter
- Research/Quality Improvement Project
- Teaching Certificate Program
- Inpatient Clinical Staffing (e.g., 1 weekend/month, 2 evenings/month)
Certification Opportunities
- Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) Training
- Lean Thinking Certification (White Belt, Yellow Belt, Green Belt Training)
- Teaching Certificate through Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Learning Experience Descriptions
Academic Detailing
Academic detailing (AD) is an innovative method of educational outreach for healthcare professionals. It supports improved clinical decision-making by fostering one-on-one interaction between healthcare professionals and trained academic detailers to communicate the latest evidence-based clinical data. The resident will actively participate on the AD service, in collaboration with the AD pharmacist. A target prescribing practice will be identified based on departmental and/or national/regional goals. The resident will help develop initiatives and formulate an academic detailing plan to address gaps in knowledge that may facilitate prescribing change. The resident will perform a baseline prescribing assessment, develop educational efforts to address findings, implement education efforts, and measure prescribing patterns following implementation.
Ambulatory Care – PACT
The Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) is a team of healthcare professionals that provides comprehensive and personalized primary care in partnership with the patient. The PACT pharmacist is consulted to provide management for chronic conditions. The resident will perform medical chart review, patient interview and assessment, order and review lab tests, and provide physician consultation. The resident will evaluate patients, monitor response to treatment, and make changes in therapy as needed in collaboration with the PACT pharmacist. The resident will gain proficiency in common chronic disease states and consensus guidelines that include, but are not limited to diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, smoking cessation, thyroid disorders, COPD/asthma, and osteoporosis.
Anticoagulation
During this learning experience, the resident will gain a better understanding of disease states and pharmacotherapy as it relates to adult anticoagulation both in an inpatient and outpatient setting. The resident will develop skills in assessment and monitoring of disease states, gain experience in pharmacist managed clinics, and collaborate with providers regarding drug therapy. The resident will also provide patient education regarding pharmacotherapy and make interventions to improve medication adherence. For patients taking warfarin, the resident will order and assess labs, interview the patient, and adjust the regimen as needed in collaboration with the anticoagulation and internal medicine clinical pharmacist practitioners. For patients taking direct oral anticoagulants (DOAC), the resident will review DOAC consults, provide patient education, will order and assess labs as needed, and conduct follow-up as appropriate.
Emergency Medicine
Emergency medicine provides a unique training experience that focuses on topics pertinent to working in the emergency department (ED) including procedural sedation, intubation, toxicology, trauma, hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke, cardiac emergency, ALS, and others. In the ED at the VA, you will see a multitude of disease dates ranging from acute critical care to management of COPD and asthma and identification of adverse drug reactions. The pharmacist integrates as a team member with emergency medical technicians, nurses, physicians, and other healthcare professionals to promote the safe and effective use of medications in patients with urgent healthcare needs. In addition to performing direct patient care activities, the pharmacist serves as the drug information resource for the ED and may provide educational in-services to the ED clinical staff and/or pharmacy staff as needed. The pharmacist is involved in mixing or procuring stat or high risk medications for nurses, identifying drug therapy problems and communicating with nurses or physicians to make changes, starting pharmacokinetic consults for antibiotics, answering drug information questions, reviewing home medication lists and clarifying errors with the patient, attending codes, reviewing culture and sensitivity reports for the ED and appropriate follow-up with discharged patients, and counseling patients as needed.
Cardiology
The cardiology learning experience provides the resident with a multidisciplinary acute care inpatient experience focused on the comprehensive management of cardiovascular conditions. Residents work alongside cardiologists, fellows, medical residents and other healthcare professionals to deliver high-level, patient-centered care across the continuum of cardiac disease. Throughout the learning experience, residents progressively assume greater responsibility—ranging from performing patient assessments and managing therapy to leading topic discussions and mentoring learners. Emphasis is placed on developing clinical autonomy, integrating evidence-based practices, and communicating effectively with both patients and the healthcare team. Activities such as topic discussions, literature evaluation, therapeutic monitoring, and transitions of care are all aimed at optimizing pharmacotherapy and improving outcomes in complex cardiovascular patients.
Geriatric Ambulatory Care – Geri-PACT
The Geriatric Patient Aligned Care Team (Geri-PACT) provides outpatient primary care to older adults. The Geri-PACT clinical pharmacist practitioner (CPP) provides direct patient care through comprehensive medication management utilizing scope of practice in addition to performing comprehensive medication reviews with incoming new Geri-PACT patients prior to their initial visits with the Geri-PACT primary care providers. The resident will function as the pharmacy member of the Geri-PACT team while on rotation and collaborate with the Geri-PACT CPP to ensure safe and effective medication use for assigned patients in Geri-PACT clinic. The resident is expected to become knowledgeable in evidence-based regimens for common chronic disease states, understand common geriatric syndromes, manage pharmacotherapy for medically complex patients, understand their roles and responsibilities on an interdisciplinary team, develop independent judgment and accountability, and increase their comfort level in managing geriatric pharmacotherapy.
Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
This rotation will emphasize the application of therapeutics in the geriatric patient and require the resident to develop skills in optimizing drug therapy, assessment and monitoring, and patient/staff education. The resident will collaborate with the HBPC clinical pharmacist practitioner (CPP) as part of the interdisciplinary team (includes PT/OT, social worker, dietician, nursing, provider, psychologist, etc.) which provides comprehensive medical services to high-risk, medically vulnerable patients in their homes. The resident will respond to clinical questions and perform initial and quarterly medication reviews for assigned patients enrolled in HBPC. The resident will provide direct patient care through virtual visits (telephone/video) for comprehensive medication management utilizing a scope of practice. Common conditions include diabetes, hypertension, COPD/asthma as well as geriatric syndromes (falls, cognitive impairment, etc.). The resident may have the opportunity to perform home visits for HBPC patients.
Hospice/Palliative Care and Acute Care for the Elderly
This rotation is designed to give the resident an understanding of disease states and the associated treatment encountered in the acute care geriatric and hospice/palliative care patient. The resident will participate in daily multidisciplinary rounds on patients admitted to the inpatient hospice unit as well as patients on other inpatient units that have an Acute Care for the Elderly (ACE) consult or a palliative care consult. ACE team rounds are attended by the ACE team attending physician, physician assistants, and Coordinated Transitional Care (C-TraC) care managers. Hospice/palliative team rounds are attended by the hospice/palliative attending physician, physician assistants, social worker, psychologist, and chaplain. This rotation will stress the application of therapeutics in the care of patients 65 years of age or older and patients with life-limiting illness and require the resident to develop skills in proper drug therapy selection, patient monitoring, and patient/staff education.
Infectious Disease
This experience involves the provision of patient care for hospitalized patients receiving antimicrobial therapy. The resident will round daily with the infectious disease (ID) team (i.e., attending physician, ID fellow, medical students) on ID consult patients. The resident will make recommendations on selection and dosing of antimicrobial agents, evaluate for potential drug interactions or contraindications, and monitor labs/vitals to evaluate for efficacy and toxicity of antimicrobial therapies. In addition, the resident will participate in antimicrobial stewardship for the facility by performing pre-authorization and prospective audit with feedback to ensure that antimicrobials are used appropriately in the institution.
Inpatient Mental Health
This rotation will develop the resident's knowledge and skills in the treatment of psychiatric diagnoses and comorbid medical disorders. The resident will make recommendations during daily interdisciplinary treatment team meeting (includes attending psychiatrists, psychiatric residents, nurses, social workers, psychologists, and others). The team provides care for patients suffering from an acute psychiatric episode. The resident will also conduct patient education classes on various mental health diagnoses and associated treatments for patients admitted to the psychiatric unit. The resident will complete discharge medication reconciliation for team patients. In addition, the resident will be involved in patient care in the outpatient setting through completion of mental health pharmacist e-consults and participation in the VA national Psychotropic Drug Safety Initiative, among other activities.
Internal Medicine
The internal medicine (IM) rotation will provide the resident experience in managing pharmacotherapy of acutely ill patients. On this rotation, the resident will be responsible for rounding daily with the assigned internal medicine team (i.e., attending physician, medical residents/interns/students). The resident will work toward assuming care of all patients on the team throughout the learning experience. Assuming full ownership on the team entails following pharmacotherapy and making appropriate recommendations as well as managing pharmacokinetic and anticoagulation dosing for patients assigned to the team in collaboration with the IM pharmacist. The resident will also be responsible for completing discharge medication reconciliation for team patients.
Medical Intensive Care Unit
The medical intensive care unit (MICU) rotation will provide the resident experience in managing pharmacotherapy of critically ill patients. The resident will be exposed to a variety of both acute and chronic general medicine disease states requiring a higher, intensive level of care. The resident will participate in the comprehensive care of MICU patients from admission to discharge which includes attending daily interdisciplinary rounds with the MICU team (i.e., attending physician, critical care fellow, medical residents/interns/students). The resident will recommend appropriate evidence based therapeutic interventions during rounds as well as manage pharmacokinetic and anticoagulation dosing for critical care patients in collaboration with the MICU pharmacist.
Oncology
In this learning experience, the resident will develop clinical skills in providing pharmaceutical care to hematology and oncology patients. The resident will take responsibility and function as the oncology pharmacotherapy consultant for nursing staff, attending physicians, nurse practitioners, medical fellows, and pharmacy staff. The resident will participate in patient education and assessment, management of medication adverse effects, management of oral anticancer treatment, patient care consultation, staff education, and medication therapy review. The resident will gain knowledge of oncology disease states, treatment guidelines and resources, chemotherapy regimen assessment, supportive care of the oncology patient, policy development, laboratory value interpretation, medication order review, and hazardous medication preparation and dispensing.
Outpatient Mental Health
This rotation will develop the resident's knowledge and skills in the treatment of psychiatric diagnoses in the outpatient setting. The resident, working under the scope of practice of the preceptor, will see Veterans independently and address their psychiatric medication management needs. The resident will also participate and make recommendations for assigned patients to the behavioral health interdisciplinary program (BHIP) treatment team huddles (including psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, psychiatric residents, nurses, social workers, psychologists). The resident will be responsible for drug information questions that arise during team meetings and through e-consult service. In addition, the resident will be responsible for mental health (MH) prior authorization drug requests as assigned. The resident is expected to shadow and/or participate in committee meetings, including but not limited to the VA national Psychotropic Drug Safety Initiative, BHIP facility meetings, and the CPPO MH Subject Matter Expert (SME) Workgroup.
Pain Management and Opioid Stewardship
This combined rotation will introduce the resident to the general principles of outpatient pain care and the implementation of health system-wide efforts to improve opioid safety. Preceptors are the Pain Medication Management Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner and the Facility Pain Management, Opioid Safety, and PDMP (PMOP) Coordinator. The resident shall gain practical experience and a better understanding of how to manage pain in Veterans with various chronic pain conditions, including, but not limited to, lumbar radiculopathy, neuropathy, and arthritis. The resident will assist the Pain Management Team in patient education and comprehensive assessments of medication(s) used for pain management. Additional resident responsibilities and learning experiences will include participation in facility or VISN meetings related to pain management and opioid safety, recommendation of non-pharmacologic methods for reducing pain, providing naloxone education, reconciliation of medications, review of clinical dashboards to promote safe and effective medication use, and development of educational materials and/or delivery of in-services to Pain Management Clinic or other departments, among other responsibilities. The trainee will also become familiar with the concept of the biopsychosocial model and VA Stepped Care Model of pain care and VHA’s efforts to provide risk mitigation for Veterans on opioid therapy.
Pharmacy Informatics
This elective learning experience is tailored to the interests of the resident. Pharmacy Informatics topics include of data analysis, clinical decision support, pharmacy software maintenance and development, formulary management, and procurement. Learning opportunities include orientation to electronic health record (EHR) data entry and maintenance, workflow assessment from provider ordering to administration of medications, and data/information management in each step of the medication process. The resident will be expected to work independently, attend various meetings, and complete assigned projects. Innovative solutions to formulary management and clinical tool development as well as application of the formulary will also be explored during this experience.
Practice Management
This rotation will expose the resident to general administrative and clinical skills necessary to lead a complex tertiary care center with extensive inpatient, outpatient, and clinical pharmacy services. The rotation will provide the resident with insight into key issues confronting pharmacy practice, specifically from pharmacy leadership's perspective. The resident will attend meetings and work on assigned projects in order to develop knowledge and skills related to communication, decision making, productivity management, problem identification, problem solving, strategic planning, and policy development. The resident will also gain a general understanding of human resource management, financial management, labor relations and pharmacy regulations and law.
Research
The research elective rotation will provide the resident with expanded knowledge and skills on all aspects of research, including but not limited to the development of a research protocol, manuscript submission, data collection and analysis, review of manuscripts, in-depth analysis of journal club articles, and many others. This rotation will be tailored to the interests and needs of the resident. The resident will have opportunities to perform extensive data/statistical analysis and opportunities for manuscription submission as applicable. The resident will also have topic discussions with preceptor and may lead topic discussions during this rotation to APPE students. The resident may develop a presentation related to statistical analysis /research.
Substance Use Disorders
This learning experience will provide the resident with experience managing all aspects of pharmacotherapy for substance use disorders and associated mental health conditions. The resident will provide care for patients engaged in all levels of recovery – inpatient, residential, and ambulatory – on an interprofessional team including psychiatrists, psychologists, family medicine physicians, social workers, nurses, and peer counselors. The resident will evaluate patients, initiate therapy, monitor response to treatment, and make changes in therapy as needed, in collaboration with the SUD pharmacist. The resident will gain proficiency in treatments and guidelines for opioid and alcohol use disorders, harm reduction principles, and motivational interviewing/patient-led treatment plans.
VISN Pharmacy Informatics/Pharmacoeconomics
This elective rotation is tailored to the interests of the resident. Pharmacoeconomic learning opportunities include formulary management, medication use evaluations, clinical guidance updates/creation, therapeutic interchange management, contracting, cost analyses, and budget forecasting. Informatics learning opportunities include training in SQL and other data tools, data analysis, and clinical decision support. Additional learning opportunities include medication safety, quality improvement, compliance, and management. The resident will participate in various VISN committees and may work with staff at the VISN or other facilities to complete projects. While this virtual rotation contains no direct patient care, clinical skills will be utilized throughout the rotation.
Women’s Health
This rotation is designed to expand on the knowledge and skills obtained during the PACT rotation with an emphasis in women’s health. During this rotation, residents will provide comprehensive medication management in the ambulatory care setting to women’s health designated primary care teams. Residents will also participate in women’s health specific disease state management, including but not limited to preconception, pregnancy and lactation medication reviews, menopausal symptom management and contraceptive management. Residents will use evidence-based guidelines to assess disease state goals, assess laboratory values, develop therapeutic monitoring plans and prescribe medications as needed under the supervision of the preceptor utilizing a scope of practice. This experience will also allow residents to participate in women’s health committees to gain experience with local and national initiatives regarding care for women Veterans.
Residency Preceptors
Amanda Andrews, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Purdue University College of Pharmacy, West Lafayette, IN
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2019 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, HBPC, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2017 – 2019: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Anticoagulation, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2015 – 2017: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT/Anticoagulation, Lebanon VA Medical Center, Lebanon, PA
Clinical Practice Interests: Anticoagulation, endocrinology, geriatrics, primary care
Hobbies: Reading, traveling, gardening, cooking, and biking
Jenny Armbrust, Pharm.D., BCGP
Rotation(s): Hospice/Palliative Care and Acute Care for the Elderly
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Purdue University College of Pharmacy, West Lafayette, IN
Teaching Certificate, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program, Louisville, KY
Professional Experience
2009 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Geriatrics, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2001 – 2009: Clinical Manager/Consultant Pharmacist, Omnicare Pharmacies of Kentucky, Louisville, KY
1999 – 2001: Staff Pharmacist, Clark Memorial Hospital, Jeffersonville, IN
Clinical Practice Interests: Geriatrics, end of life care
Hobbies: Comedy, true crime, podcasts, reading, traveling/travel planning, food, animals (especially my 2 cats)
Brittany Baker, Pharm.D.
Rotation(s): Inpatient Clinical Staffing
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Norton Healthcare, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2011 – Present: Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Pharmacy automation, process improvement, pharmacy policy, infectious disease, diabetes management
Hobbies: Baking, cake decorating, crafting, church, reading, college basketball, and family time
Amy D. Barras, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Practice Management, Ambulatory Care (PACT), Orientation
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Belmont University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Nashville, TN
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2024 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor, Primary Care and Anticoagulation, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2015 – 2024: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2014 – 2015: Clinical Pharmacist, Outpatient Pharmacy and Endocrinology, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Chronic disease state management, diabetes, hypertension, pain management, women's health
Hobbies: Traveling, crafts, cooking, spending time with family and friends, church and working out
Christopher Betz, Pharm.D., BCPS, FKSHP, FASHP
Rotation(s): Cardiology
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Temple University School of Pharmacy, Philadelphia, PA
Pharmacy Practice Residency, University of Louisville Healthcare, Louisville, KY
Professional Experience
2024 – Present: Adjunct Professor, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, Louisville, KY
2024 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Cardiology/Pharmacogenomics, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2019 – Present: Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, University of Louisville School of Medicine, Louisville, KY
2022 – 2024: Director, Heart Failure Education, Advanced Heart Failure Therapies Program, UofL Health Heart Hospital, Louisville, KY
2016 – 2024: Cardiology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Advanced Heart Failure Therapies Program, UofL Health Heart Hospital, Louisville, KY
2015 – 2024: Professor, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, Louisville, KY
2009 – 2015: Cardiology/Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Norton Audubon Hospital, Louisville, KY
2009 – 2015: Associate Professor, Department of Clinical & Administrative Sciences, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy, Louisville, KY
2008 – 2009: Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Clinical & Administrative Sciences, University of Louisiana Monroe College of Pharmacy, Baton Rouge, LA
2008 – 2009: Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Baton Rouge General Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA
2002 – 2008: Clinical Assistant Professor, Division of Clinical & Administrative Sciences, Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy, New Orleans, LA
2002 – 2008: Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ochsner Medical Center, New Orleans, LA
2001 – 2002: Clinical Pharmacist, Norton Hospital & Kosair Children’s Hospital, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Advanced Heart Failure, Interventional Cardiology and General Cardiology
Hobbies: Cooking, brewing, and working it off by drumming, keep up with my teenagers and playing soccer or basketball
Lindsey N. Binns, Pharm.D., BCPP
Rotation(s): Practice Management, Outpatient Mental Health
Education
Bachelor of Science in Chemistry/Biology, Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, KY
Master of Science in Chemistry, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy, Cincinnati, OH
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood, KY
Teaching Certificate, University of Cincinnati James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy, Cincinnati, OH
PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency, Northeast Ohio VA Healthcare System, Cleveland, OH
Professional Experience
2024 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor, Acute and Specialty Care, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2021 – 2024: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Mental Health, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2018 – 2021: PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend HCS, Corpus Christi, TX
2019 – 2021: Clinical Pharmacy Manager, Mental Health, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend HCS, Corpus Christi, TX
2017 – 2021: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, BHIP, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend HCS, Corpus Christi, TX
2013 – 2017: Clinical Pharmacist, Mental Health, Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System, Tucson, AZ
Clinical Practice Interests: Mental Health, Substance Use Disorders, process improvement, teaching/precepting
Hobbies: Swimming, reading, spending time with kids, skincare, fashion/shoes, television/movies
Sabrina K. Boyea, Pharm.D., MBA
Rotation(s): Internal Medicine
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
Master of Business Administration, University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Lexington VA Health Care System, Lexington, KY
PGY-2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residency, Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2019 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Internal Medicine, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Internal medicine, anticoagulation, critical care, cardiology
Hobbies: Riding horses, outdoors activities (kayaking, hiking/backpacking), crafting, reading
Jiahui (Jasmin) Chen, Pharm.D., BCACP, BCGP
Rotation(s): Geriatric Ambulatory Care (Geri-PACT)
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, Chicago, IL
Professional Experience
2023 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Geri-PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2019 – 2023: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Anticoagulation and Geri-PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2015 – 2019: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Anticoagulation, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2011 – 2015: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT, VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, Muncie, IN
Clinical Practice Interests: Geriatrics, anticoagulation
Hobbies: Traveling, cooking & baking, reading, crafts
Dustin W. Darnall, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS
Rotation(s): Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy, Louisville, KY
Master of Business Administration, Sullivan University, Louisville, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Professional Experience
2015 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2014 – 2015: Inpatient/Outpatient Clinical Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Diabetes, hypertension, obesity/weight loss
Hobbies: Family, exercise, personal finance, traveling, reading, all things sports (GO CATS!!)
Brittany DeJarnett, Pharm.D., MAT
Rotation(s): Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU)
Education
Master of Arts in Teaching, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY
Doctor of Pharmacy, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Louisville, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Professional Experience
2024 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, MICU, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Critical Care
Hobbies: Being outdoors and active (hiking, biking, walking in the Parklands), gardening, baking, cooking, reading, entertaining friends and family
Jacob Dingess, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Ohio Northern University College of Pharmacy, Ada, OH
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Huntington VA Health Care System, Huntington, WV
Teaching Certificate, Marshall University Teaching and Learning Program, Huntington, WV
Professional Experience
2023 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2021 – 2023: Clinical Pharmacist, Medication Reconciliation, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville KY
2020-2021: Staff Pharmacist, Meijer, Louisville, KY
2020-2021: Inpatient PRN Staff Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Chronic disease state management, diabetes, cardiology
Hobbies: Family, traveling, hunting, dogs
Melissa Dragoo, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Pharmacy Informatics
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Purdue University College of Pharmacy, West Lafayette, IN
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO
Professional Experience
2017 – Present: Pharmacy Informaticist/CAC, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2005 – 2017: Clinical Pharmacist/CAC, Sacramento VA Medical Center, Sacramento, CA
2003 – 2005: Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice, Drake University, Des Moines, IA
2003 – 2005: Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacist, Broadlawns Medical Center, Des Moines, IA
Clinical Practice Interests: Informatics, Data Analytics
Hobbies: Family, cooking/baking, crafts
Julia (Julie) Edwards, Pharm.D., BCACP
Rotation(s): Pain Management and Opioid Stewardship
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics Education, Biology Minor, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
Master of Arts in Secondary Education, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Asheville VA Medical Center, Asheville, NC
Professional Experience
2022 – Present: Facility PMOP Coordinator (Pain Management, Opioid Safety, and PDMP), Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2017 – 2022: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, PACT, Carl Vinson VA Medical Center—Brunswick CBOC, Brunswick, GA
2016 – 2017: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Pain Management, Beckley VA Medical Center, Beckley, WV
Clinical Practice Interests: Opioid Safety, Pain Management, Lifestyle Interventions, Complementary and Alternative Medicine
Hobbies: Time with my family, traveling, reading, cooking, camping
Brittany Lenihan, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Women’s Health
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program, Louisville, KY
Professional Experience
2023 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Primary Care/Women’s Health, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2020 – 2023: Clinical Pharmacist, Medication Reconciliation, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Women’s health, chronic disease state management
Hobbies: Volleyball, scuba diving, hiking, camping, traveling
Mallory Eley, Pharm.D., BCACP
Rotation(s): Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY
Doctor of Pharmacy, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy, Louisville, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Sullivan University/The Center for Health and Wellness, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program, Louisville, KY
Professional Experience
2019 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2017 – 2019: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT, Bowling Green VA Outpatient Clinic, Bowling Green, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Diabetes, anticoagulation, infectious disease
Hobbies: Traveling, baking, reading, playing with my dog, spending time with family, movies
Holly A. Embree, Pharm.D., BCGP
Rotation(s): Home Based Primary Care (HBPC), Orientation, Practice Management (Longitudinal)
Education
Bachelor of Science in Psychology, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
Graduate Certificate in Gerontology, University of Kentucky College of Public Health, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2023 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, HBPC, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2016 – 2023: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, HBPC and Geri-PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Geriatrics, palliative care, mental health, teaching/precepting
Hobbies: Tennis, pickle ball, pets, board games, hiking, traveling
Bill Frizzell, Pharm.D., BCACP
Rotation(s): Practice Management
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy with Honors, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Primary Care, James A. Haley VA Medical Center, Tampa, FL
Professional Experience
2020 – Present: Associate Chief, Clinical Pharmacy Programs, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2019 – 2020: Pharmacoeconomics Program Manager, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2017 – 2019: Clinical Pharmacist Specialist, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2012 – 2016: Clinical Pharmacist Specialist, Diabetes, ESA and Antiarrhythmic Clinics, Orlando VA Medical Center, Viera, FL
2009 – 2012: Clinical Pharmacist, PACT, Orlando VA Medical Center, Viera, FL
2007 – 2008: Clinical Pharmacist, Home Based Primary Care, Orlando VA Medical Center, Viera, FL
2004 – 2006: Manager of Pharmacy Technology, Publix Super Markets, Inc., Lakeland, FL
2000 – 2004: Pharmacy Technical Specialist, Publix Super Markets, Inc., Lakeland, FL
1998 – 2000: Pharmacy Manager, Publix Super Markets, Inc., Indian Harbor Beach, FL
1997 – 1998: Assistant Pharmacy Manager, Publix Super Markets, Inc., North Port, FL
Clinical Practice Interests: Practice expansion, education and training, process improvement, diabetes management
Hobbies: Biking, hiking, traveling, spending time with family and friends
Lindsey Smith Harper, Pharm.D., MPH, BCACP
Rotation(s): Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
Master of Public Health, University of Kentucky College of Public Health, Lexington KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, Indianapolis, IN
PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency, Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, Indianapolis, IN
Teaching Certificate, Indiana Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program, Indianapolis, IN
Professional Experience
2023 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2022 – 2023: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Internal Medicine, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2019 – 2022: Transitions of Care Clinical Pharmacist Specialist, Norton Healthcare, Louisville, KY
2018 – 2019: Assistant Professor & Clinical Pharmacist (Geri-PACT), Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences & Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Ambulatory care and internal medicine, student and resident development, transitions of care, population health management, heart failure and diabetes
Hobbies: Spending time with family and friends, trying new restaurants, reading, listening to podcasts, working out & group fitness, University of Kentucky football and basketball
Matthew D. Hellman, Pharm.D.
Rotation(s): Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Lexington VA Health Care System, Lexington, KY
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2021 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2020 – 2021: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT, Alexandria VA Medical Center, Pineville, LA
Clinical Practice Interests: Chronic disease state management, internal medicine, infectious disease
Hobbies: Family, reading, hiking, hunting, tabletop games
Jessica Johnson, Pharm.D.
Rotation(s): Substance Use Disorders
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy, Louisville, KY
Professional Experience
2020 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Substance Use Disorders, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2019 – 2020: Director of Pharmacy Education, Kentucky Pharmacists Association, Frankfort, KY
2015 – 2018: Manager of Outpatient Pharmacy Services and Clinical Pharmacist, University of Louisville Hospital, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: SUD medication management, harm reduction, public health, access to care
Hobbies: Cycling, reading, games, time outdoors with family (hiking, camping, kayaking)
Colleen Lewellyan, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS
Rotation(s): VISN Pharmacy Informatics/Pharmacoeconomics
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Ferris State University, Big Rapids, MI
Master of Business Administration, Ferris State University, Big Rapids, MI
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, Tampa, FL
PGY-2 Pharmacy Outcomes and Healthcare Analytics, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 15, Kansas City, MO
Teaching Certificate, University of Missouri – Kansas City, Kansas City, MO
Professional Experience
2022 – Present: Deputy VISN Pharmacy Executive/Pharmacoeconomics Program Manager, VISN 9 – MidSouth Healthcare Network, Nashville, TN
2020 – 2022: Pharmacoeconomics and Medication Safety Program Manager, Kansas City VA Medical Center, Kansas City, MO
2020 – 2020: Pharmacoeconomics and Quality Assurance Program Manager, VA St. Louis Healthcare System, St. Louis, MO
Clinical Practice Interests: Pharmacoeconomics, data analytics, medication safety, process improvement, informatics, diabetes, heart failure
Hobbies: Hiking, traveling, being active, cooking, reading, hockey, music, dogs
Laura Limbrick, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Anticoagulation (Outpatient)
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, McWhorter School of Pharmacy of Samford University, Birmingham, AL
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Tennessee Valley VA Healthcare System, Nashville, TN
Professional Experience
2019 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Anticoagulation, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2015 – 2019: Staff Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2010 – 2015: Medication Reconciliation Pharmacist, Tennessee Valley VA Healthcare System, Nashville, TN
2009 – 2010: Staff Pharmacist, Tennessee Valley VA Healthcare System, Nashville, TN
Clinical Practice Interests: Anticoagulation, geriatrics, medication reconciliation
Hobbies: Family time, reading, cooking
Leigh Ann Luckett, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCGP
Rotation(s): Anticoagulation (Outpatient)
Education
Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
Certified Diabetes Educator, National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators, 2012-2017
Professional Experience
2022 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Anticoagulation and HBPC, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2000 – 2022: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Anticoagulation, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2012 – 2016: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Medication Therapy Management, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
1994 – 2000: Staff Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Anticoagulation, cardiology, diabetes, geriatrics
Hobbies: Traveling, swimming, skiing, paddle boarding, cooking, reading
Ashley McGee, Pharm.D., MBA, BCOP
Rotation(s): Oncology
Education
Bachelor of Science in Biology, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC
Doctor of Pharmacy, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy, Louisville, KY
Master of Business Administration, Sullivan University, Louisville, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Professional Experience
2022 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Oncology, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville KY
2013 – 2022: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Oncology, North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, Gainesville, FL
Clinical Practice Interests: Oncology, hematology, supportive care, oral oncolytic therapy
Hobbies: Cut flower gardening, Pilates, travel, reading, fostering/rescuing huskies
Leah Michael, Pharm.D.
Rotation(s): Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Education
Bachelor of Science in Biology, Alice Lloyd College, Pippa Passes, KY
Doctor of Pharmacy, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy, Louisville, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington, WV
Teaching Certificate, Marshall University, Huntington, WV
Professional Experience
2023 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2022 – Present: Adjunct Faculty, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Louisville, KY
2021 – 2023: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Internal Medicine, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2017 – 2021: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PACT, Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington, WV
Clinical Practice Interests: Chronic disease state management, cardiology, diabetes, academia, teaching/precepting
Hobbies: Spending time with family and friends, outdoors activities, cooking, traveling, and being active
James "Cole" Puckett, Pharm.D.
Rotation(s): Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Teaching and Learning Certificate, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Louisville, KY
Professional Experience
2023 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Chronic disease state management, diabetes, cardiology, infectious disease
Hobbies: Spending time with family & friends, sports, being outside, cooking/grilling, video games
William Reesor, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Inpatient Clinical Staffing
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2024 – Present: Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2019 – 2024: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Critical Care, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2015 – 2019: Hepatitis C/Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Teaching/precepting, critical care, infectious disease, internal medicine
Hobbies: Running and cooking
Ellyn Schill, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Internal Medicine
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy with honors, Creighton University, Omaha, NE
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Loma Linda, CA
Professional Experience
2021 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Internal Medicine, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2018 – 2020: Clinical Inpatient Pharmacist, Norton Audubon Hospital, Louisville, KY
2015 – 2018: Internal Medicine Specialist, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
2010 – 2015: Labor and Delivery Specialist/Internal Medicine Unit based Pharmacist, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
2008 – 2010: Clinical Pharmacist Float, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
Clinical Practice Interests: Medication Safety, precepting, women’s health, internal medicine
Hobbies: Baking, tennis, traveling, dogs, home decorating, reading
Maria Shin, Pharm.D., BCGP, BCPS
Rotation(s): Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Rutgers University School of Pharmacy, New Brunswick, NJ
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, New York City, NY
PGY-2 Geriatrics Pharmacy Residency, Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, Little Rock, AR
Professional Experience
2025 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, HBPC, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2020 – Present: Adjunct Assistant Professor, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Science, Louisville, KY
2010 – 2025: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Internal Medicine, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2010 – 2019: Assistant Professor, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Geriatrics, academia, research
Hobbies: Tennis, reading, K-Drama, spending time with family
Drew Stahl, Pharm.D.
Rotation(s): Infectious Disease
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR
Infectious Disease and Antimicrobial Stewardship Fellowship, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children’s Hospital
Teaching Certificate, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR
Professional Experience
2024 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Infectious Disease & Antimicrobial Stewardship, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2017 – 2024: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Infectious Disease & Antimicrobial Stewardship, Norton Children’s Hospital, Louisville, KY
2016 – 2017: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Infectious Disease & Antimicrobial Stewardship, Kentucky One Health, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Optimizing antimicrobial therapy to improve patient outcomes and reduce resistance
Hobbies: Spending time with family, golfing, traveling, running, all things University of Kentucky sports related
Morgan Snyder, Pharm.D., BCPP
Rotation(s): Inpatient Mental Health
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Seton Healthcare and UT Austin College of Pharmacy, Austin, TX
PGY-2 Psychiatry Specialty Pharmacy Residency, UT Austin College of Pharmacy, Austin, TX
Professional Experience
2015 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Mental Health, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2013 – 2015: Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2012 – 2013: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Mental Health, William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, Columbia, SC
Clinical Practice Interests: Inpatient/adult acute care mental health, substance use disorders
Hobbies: Running, reading, cooking, camping, traveling (prior to kids), Netflix
Christy Taylor, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Academic Detailing
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, University of Kentucky Community Pharmacy Residency
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2015 – Present: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Academic Detailing, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2009 – 2015: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, HBPC, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2008 – 2009: Staff Pharmacist, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2008: Staff Pharmacist, Kroger Pharmacy, Shepherdsville, KY
2006 – 2008: Clinical Staff Pharmacist, University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center, Lexington, KY
2005 – 2006: Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
2004 – 2005: Lecturer in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Education, heart failure, suicide prevention
Hobbies: Traveling, sports, socializing with family and friends, community involvement
Chase Turner, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCEMP
Rotation(s): Emergency Medicine
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy, Louisville, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, University of Louisville Hospital, Louisville, KY
PGY-2 Emergency Medicine Pharmacy Residency, University of Louisville Hospital, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program, Louisville, KY
Professional Experience
2023 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Emergency Medicine, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2020 – 2023: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Emergency Medicine, Clark Memorial Hospital, Jeffersonville, IN
Clinical Practice Interests: Toxicology, infectious disease, anticoagulation, and critical care
Hobbies: Running, tennis, traveling, skiing.
Rachel W. Turner, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCCCP
Rotation(s): Internal Medicine
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn, AL
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, LSU Health – Shreveport, Shreveport, LA
PGY-2 Critical Care Pharmacy Residency, Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS
Teaching Certificate, University of Kansas School of Pharmacy, Lawrence, KS
Professional Experience
2025 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Internal Medicine, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2022 – 2024: Pharmacy Manager, Baptist Health Louisville, Louisville, KY
2021 – 2022: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Critical Care, Baptist Health Louisville, Louisville, KY
2018 – 2021: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, MICU, UofL Hospital, Louisville, KY
2014 – 2018: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Critical Care, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA
Clinical Practice Interests: Delirium, heart Failure, renal replacement therapy, quality and process improvement
Hobbies: Traveling, cooking, cycling/working out, reality TV
Yvonne Umeh, Pharm.D., MPH, BCPS, BCCP, CACP
Rotation(s): Internal Medicine
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky, College of Pharmacy
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Norton Healthcare, Louisville, KY
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2025 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Internal Medicine, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2021 – 2025: Clinical Pharmacist, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Louisville, KY
2014 – 2021: Clinical Pharmacist, Norton Audubon Hospital, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Internal medicine, anticoagulation, cardiology.
Hobbies: Reading/audio books, spending time with kids/family, gardening, tennis, and watching track/field.
Jessica Wagner, Pharm.D., BCPS
Rotation(s): Pain Management and Opioid Stewardship
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Purdue University College of Pharmacy, West Lafayette, IN
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center, Albuquerque, NM
Teaching Certificate, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM
Professional Experience
2022 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Pain Management, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2021 – 2022: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Hospice/Palliative Care, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare, Nashville, TN
2019 – 2021: Clinical Pharmacist, Inpatient/Outpatient/Internal Medicine, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare, Nashville, TN
2018 – 2019: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Geriatrics/Palliative Care, Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center, Albuquerque, NM
Clinical Practice Interests: Pain, hospice, palliative care, geriatrics
Hobbies: Traveling, Purdue basketball, reading, outdoors
Christina White, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS
Rotation(s): Practice Management
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, Butler University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, Indianapolis, IN
Master of Business Administration, Butler University Lacy School of Business, Indianapolis, IN
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, Indianapolis, IN
PGY-2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Residency, Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, Indianapolis, IN
Teaching Certificate, Indiana Pharmacy Resident Teaching Certificate Program
Professional Experience
2020 – Present: Chief, Pharmacy Service, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
2011 – 2020: Associate Chief, Pharmacy Operations, Veteran Health Indiana, Indianapolis, IN
2009 – 2011: Business Manager, Pharmacy Recruitment & Retention Office, Pharmacy Benefits Management, Veterans Health Administration
Clinical Practice Interests: Pharmacy administration and leadership, process improvement, recruitment and retention, organizational development
Hobbies: Golf, traveling, volleyball, fishing, interior design, and Butler basketball
Kristen Wilhite, Pharm.D., BCACP
Rotation(s): Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Education
Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Lexington, KY
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Lexington VA Health Care Center, Lexington, KY
PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency, Lexington VA Health Care Center, Lexington, KY
Teaching Certificate, University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program, Lexington, KY
Professional Experience
2023 – Present: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, PACT, Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville, KY
Clinical Practice Interests: Chronic disease state management, diabetes, women’s health, geriatrics
Hobbies: Spending time with family, dogs, reading, gardening, being active
Meet our Residents
2025-2026 PGY-1 Residents
Dr. Rachel Michalak is originally from the Chicago suburbs but has lived in Louisville for the past 2 years. Rachel completed her undergraduate studies in biology at the University of Kentucky in 2021. She then earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Creighton University in 2025. While in pharmacy school, Rachel was actively involved in APhA-ASP, NCODA, and AMCP. Her primary pharmacy interests include oncology and internal medicine. Outside of pharmacy, Rachel enjoys reading, doing yoga/pilates, and spending time with family and friends.
Dr. Cade Patton is originally from Huntingburg, IN. Cade completed his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Indiana University Southeast and his Doctor of Pharmacy at Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2025 through a fast-track program. While in pharmacy school, Cade was the founder of the Ambassadors Program and involved in numerous organizations. His primary pharmacy interests are ambulatory care, internal medicine, and cardiology. Outside of pharmacy, Cade enjoys recreational activities such as golfing and going to the gym.
Dr. Adia Welch is from Van Wert, Ohio. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Integrated Health Sciences and PharmD from Ohio Northern University. During pharmacy school she was actively involved with APhA, ASCP and Kappa Psi. Her primary pharmacy interests include geriatrics, pain management, and hospice/palliative care! Outside of pharmacy, Adia enjoys reading, hiking with her dog, and baking different sourdough loaves.
2025-2026 PGY-2 Residents
Dr. Lydia Jackson is from Bowling Green, KY, but grew up moving around the US. She completed her undergraduate degree in Chemistry at Kentucky Wesleyan College while also playing volleyball. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Kentucky and then went on to complete her PGY-1 residency at Robley Rex VAMC. Her primary practice interests include substance use disorders and mental health. Outside of pharmacy, she enjoys being active outdoors, reading, and spending time with friends and family. She is excited to stay on at the Robley Rex VAMC to begin her PGY-2 residency in psychiatry.
Dr. Robby Larson is originally from Taylor Mill, KY. Robby completed a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience from the University of Kentucky in 2019. He went on to earn his Doctor of Pharmacy at the University of Kentucky in 2024 and completed his PGY-1 at the Robley Rex VAMC. During his PGY-1, Robby helped with finalizing a penicillin deprescribing project, which will be published in January 2026 in the Federal Practitioner. He also recently finalized his own research on evaluating the impact of continuous glucose monitors on de-escalation of veteran diabetic therapy, which was recently approved for publication in the Federal Practitioner. His primary pharmacy interests are internal medicine, ambulatory care, and rheumatology. Outside of pharmacy, Robby enjoys spending time with his two cats, Agatha and Rooster, along with trying new restaurants with his wife. He is excited to continue his career as a PGY-2 IM resident at the Robley Rex VAMC.
Dr. Caitlin Ritsch is a proud Louisville native who earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Kentucky in 2024. She completed her PGY-1 residency at the Robley Rex VA and is now continuing her training as a PGY-2 specializing in Internal Medicine. Outside of residency, Caitlin loves spending time with her family, shopping with friends, getting lost in a good book, and going on evening walks with her husband and their two dogs, Maggie and Chase. She’s grateful for the opportunity to serve our Veterans and to grow as an internal medicine pharmacist at the Robley Rex VA – right here in her hometown.
Past Residents
Total program graduates: 32
After completing PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency:
- PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency: Ambulatory Care, Infectious Disease, Internal Medicine (3), Mental Health (4), Pharmacotherapy, Population Health Management and Data Analytics
- Current practice site/employed by VA: 25 (78%)
- Current clinical specialties include: Academia (2), Ambulatory Care – PACT (9), Community Care Pharmacy Program manager, Critical Care, Geriatrics (3), Infectious Disease, Informatics, Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist (2), Internal Medicine (2), Mental Health (3), Oncology (2), Specialty Pharmacy Manager, Sterile Compounding Program Manager, Women's Health
Application and Contact Information
Application Procedure
The Robley Rex VAMC Pharmacy Residency Program utilizes the Pharmacy Online Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS). For more information: www.ashp.org/phorcas.
Appointments to residency positions may be contingent upon the applicant satisfying certain employment eligibility requirements; see Checklist for VA Health Professions Trainees (HPTs)
ASHP Residency Listing Information
Code: 52009
NMS Code: 185813
This residency agrees that no person at this residency will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant.
Contact Information
Amy D. Barras, PharmD, BCPS
Residency Program Director
Email: Amy.barras1@va.gov
Holly A. Embree, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP
Residency Program Coordinator
Email: Holly.embree@va.gov
Robley Rex Veterans Affairs Medical Center
800 Zorn Avenue (119)
Louisville, KY 40206
Applicant Qualifications
- Submit a complete application via PhORCAS WebAdmit
- Pharm.D. from an ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy
- U.S. Citizen as required by the VA
- Eligible for licensure in the U.S.
- Academic transcripts from colleges of pharmacy attended
- Curriculum Vitae
- Letter of Intent
- Minimum GPA of 3.0 in pharmacy curriculum (or passing level in each class/rotation for pass/fail grading system)
- Three references using standardized form via PhORCAS
Policies and Procedures
Please email the Residency Program Director or the Residency Program Coordinator (contact information listed in the preceding section), and the residency manual including policies and procedures will be provided (addresses leave policy, duty-hour policy, requirements for successful completion of program, residency-specific remediation/disciplinary policy, financial support for required professional meeting attendance, etc.).
About Louisville
Louisville is the largest city in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the 27th most-populous city in the United States. Today, the city is known as the home of boxer Muhammad Ali, the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Fried Chicken, the University of Louisville and its Cardinals, and Louisville Slugger baseball bats. The city is also a major center of the American whiskey industry, with about one-third of all bourbon whiskey coming from Louisville.
Parks and outdoor attractions: Louisville Metro has over 120 city parks, and several of these parks were designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, who also designed New York City's Central Park. The Louisville Waterfront Park is prominently located on the banks of the Ohio River near downtown and features large open areas, which often hold free concerts and other festivals.
Annual festivals and other events: Louisville is home to many annual cultural events. Perhaps most well-known is the Kentucky Derby, held annually during the first Saturday of May. The Derby is preceded by a two-week-long Kentucky Derby Festival, which starts with Thunder Over Louisville, the largest annual fireworks display in North America.
For Louisville Events and Kentucky Tourism Information: GoToLouisville.com Official Travel Source