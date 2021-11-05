Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the Robley Rex VAMC, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
Apply for a job at the VA Louisville Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
VISN 9 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to join one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a physician, nurse, or other health care professional interested in working for the Robley Rex VA Medical Center or elsewhere in VA Louisville health care, contact our Human Resources office at 502-287-4000, ext. 55866.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Contact us
Robley Rex VA Medical Center
Human Resources
Building 3
800 Zorn Avenue
Louisville, KY 40206-1433
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Phone: 502-287-4000, ext. 55866
Nursing Staff
If you are a nursing professional interested in working for the Robley Rex VAMC, please visit our web site at www.vacareers.va.gov.
Pharmacy Residency Program
The Robley Rex Veterans Affairs Medical Center PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program began in 2010 and currently offers two Pharmacy Residency positions. We offer a variety of rotations covering acute care and ambulatory care services. learn more
Psychology Training Internship Program
Our full-time predoctoral internship focuses on breadth of clinical skills, while highlighting comprehensive mental health care. This includes a focus on knowledge and consideration of research guiding clinical practice. learn more
