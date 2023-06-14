Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Administrative Careers

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., we will be hosting a hiring event that will include on-the-spot interviews and the opportunity to complete initial on-boarding tasks. Please bring your resume.

The Robley Rex VA Health Care System is actively hiring Medical Support Assistants (MSA), Advanced Medical Support Assistants (AMSA) and Housekeeping Aids (HKA) for the business office.

Medical Support Assistants and AMSAs serve as an initial point of contact for many areas throughout our medical centers. These include outpatient primary care, specialty clinics, admissions and eligibility.

Housekeeping Aides play a vital role in maintaining a clean and functional hospital. They silently ensure that the spaces in the Medical Center remain tidy, safe, and conductive to our daily activities.

Medical Scheduler Careers

Sign-on bonus

A 15% base pay sign-on incentive with a one-year service obligation has been approved for MSAs and AMSAs.
*eligible for business office positions only

Salary Range

MSA   GS 3 $30,015 - $39,022
MSA   GS 4 $33,693 - $43,801
MSA   GS 5 $37,696 - $49,009
AMSA GS 6 $42,022 - $54,625

Housekeeping Aid Careers

Sign-on bonus

A 15% base pay sign-on incentive with a one-year service obligation has been approved for HKAs

Salary Range

$16.59 - $19.33 per hour

Advanced Medical Support Assistant applicants are asked to email their resume to visn9hrsbu-lou@va.gov. For questions, please call the office at 502-287-5863.

josh maurmeier

Joshua Maurmeier

Human Resource Assistant

VA Louisville health care

Phone: 502-287-5863

Email: joshua.maurmeier@va.gov

Last updated: