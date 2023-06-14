Administrative Careers
On Saturday, June 24, 2023, 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., we will be hosting a hiring event that will include on-the-spot interviews and the opportunity to complete initial on-boarding tasks. Please bring your resume.
The Robley Rex VA Health Care System is actively hiring Medical Support Assistants (MSA), Advanced Medical Support Assistants (AMSA) and Housekeeping Aids (HKA) for the business office.
Medical Support Assistants and AMSAs serve as an initial point of contact for many areas throughout our medical centers. These include outpatient primary care, specialty clinics, admissions and eligibility.
Housekeeping Aides play a vital role in maintaining a clean and functional hospital. They silently ensure that the spaces in the Medical Center remain tidy, safe, and conductive to our daily activities.
Medical Scheduler Careers
Sign-on bonus
A 15% base pay sign-on incentive with a one-year service obligation has been approved for MSAs and AMSAs.
*eligible for business office positions only
Salary Range
MSA GS 3 $30,015 - $39,022
MSA GS 4 $33,693 - $43,801
MSA GS 5 $37,696 - $49,009
AMSA GS 6 $42,022 - $54,625
Housekeeping Aid Careers
Sign-on bonus
A 15% base pay sign-on incentive with a one-year service obligation has been approved for HKAs
Salary Range
$16.59 - $19.33 per hour
Advanced Medical Support Assistant applicants are asked to email their resume to visn9hrsbu-lou@va.gov. For questions, please call the office at 502-287-5863.
Joshua Maurmeier
Human Resource Assistant
VA Louisville health care
Phone: 502-287-5863
Email: joshua.maurmeier@va.gov