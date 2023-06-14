Administrative Careers

The Robley Rex VA Health Care System is actively hiring Medical Support Assistants (MSA), Advanced Medical Support Assistants (AMSA) and Housekeeping Aids (HKA) for the business office.

Medical Support Assistants and AMSAs serve as an initial point of contact for many areas throughout our medical centers. These include outpatient primary care, specialty clinics, admissions and eligibility.

Housekeeping Aides play a vital role in maintaining a clean and functional hospital. They silently ensure that the spaces in the Medical Center remain tidy, safe, and conductive to our daily activities.

Medical Scheduler Careers

Sign-on bonus

A 15% base pay sign-on incentive with a one-year service obligation has been approved for MSAs and AMSAs.

*eligible for business office positions only

Salary Range

MSA GS 3 $30,015 - $39,022

MSA GS 4 $33,693 - $43,801

MSA GS 5 $37,696 - $49,009

AMSA GS 6 $42,022 - $54,625

Housekeeping Aid Careers

Sign-on bonus

A 15% base pay sign-on incentive with a one-year service obligation has been approved for HKAs

Salary Range

$16.59 - $19.33 per hour

Advanced Medical Support Assistant applicants are asked to email their resume to visn9hrsbu-lou@va.gov. For questions, please call the office at 502-287-5863.