Skip to Content

Nursing Careers

The Louisville VA Healthcare System salutes our nurses for their dedication to both our Veterans and the nursing profession.

Nurses

The Robley Rex VA Healthcare System is actively hiring Registered Nurses (RNs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and Nursing Assistants (NAs) in all areas. 

A $12,000 sign-on incentive with a two-year service obligation has been approved for RNs
A $6,000 sign-on incentive with a two-year service obligation has been approved for LPNs

Those qualified and interested in employment with the VA are encouraged to submit contact information along with a current CV/resume to VISN9HRSBU-Lou@va.gov. For questions, please call the recruitment office at .

We have benefits and incentives designed for your success. Get started in an engaging new role that builds on your strengths and experience and allows you to serve your country. The VA also provides expansive benefits, competitive salaries, paid time off (8 hours per pay period for full-time employees) and paid holidays, and more to registered nurses at all stages of their careers.

Woman with long blonde hair smiling with USA flag behind her.

Michelle Branam, MBA, BSN, RN, SANE

Nursing Recruitment and Retention

VA Louisville health care

Email: Michelle.Branam@va.gov

Last updated: 