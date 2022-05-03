Nursing Careers

The Robley Rex VA Healthcare System is actively hiring registered nurses (RN) in the Medical Procedures Unit (MPU) and the Critical Care Unit.

The MPU is a high-volume complex unit that requires RNs be available to provide nursing care in all phases of care in the MPU to include subject matter experts of Moderate Sedation. The Critical Care Unit is also a high-volume complex unit where RNs provide nursing care to patients with severe or life-threatening illnesses and injuries, which require constant care, close supervision, and even life support.

Those qualified and interested in employment with the VA are encouraged to submit contact information along with a current CV/resume to Lauren Hamilton at Lauren.Hamilton@va.gov . Interviews for all applicants will be conducted virtually via Microsoft Teams on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of every month from 11a.m.-1p.m. EST. For questions, please call the recruitment office at 502-287-5784.

We have benefits and incentives designed for your success. Get started in an engaging new role that builds on your strengths and experience and allows you to continue serving your country.

The VA also provides expansive benefits, competitive salaries, paid time off and paid holidays, and more to registered nurses at all stages of their careers.