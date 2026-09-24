Nursing Careers

The Robley Rex VA Healthcare System is actively hiring Registered Nurses (RNs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and Nursing Assistants (NAs) in all areas.



A $12,000 sign-on incentive with a two-year service obligation has been approved for RNs

A $6,000 sign-on incentive with a two-year service obligation has been approved for LPNs



Those qualified and interested in employment with the VA are encouraged to submit contact information along with a current CV/resume to VISN9HRSBU-Lou@va.gov. For questions, please call the recruitment office at .



We have benefits and incentives designed for your success. Get started in an engaging new role that builds on your strengths and experience and allows you to serve your country. The VA also provides expansive benefits, competitive salaries, paid time off (8 hours per pay period for full-time employees) and paid holidays, and more to registered nurses at all stages of their careers.