Consistent with the Veterans Health Administration’s mission to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being, the mission of the Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency program is to support professional role transition, integration, and socialization of baccalaureate prepared graduate registered nurses, into professional nursing practice.

Through a collaborative partnership between the Medical Center and its community affiliate nursing schools, the goal of the PB-RNR program is to empower the participants to provide high-quality, safe, and effective patient care that promotes the health and well-being of our Veteran patient population. To achieve this goal, program participants receive high-quality education and training; mentorship to develop strong clinical judgement, and safe effective nursing skills; compassion and empathy for our patient population; and a strong commitment to professional accountability, continuous quality improvement, and life-long learning.

The VA Louisville (Robley Rex) Medical Center has been serving Veterans since 1952. Health care services provided by the Medical Center are available to more than 150,000 Veterans in a 35-county area in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

As a teaching institution, the Medical Center offers a full range of learning opportunities, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. The Medical Center maintains over 30 affiliations with colleges and universities to provide clinical experiences for health professions trainees, including approximately 200 undergraduate nursing students annually.

The goals of the Louisville VAMC PB-RNR program are to:

Provide post-baccalaureate nurses with comprehensive education, through a broad range of experiences to enhance Veteran-centered care; Strengthen participants’ knowledge and capabilities in applying nursing science and evidence-based practice to a diverse Veteran population; Support the development of professionalism and effective leadership behaviors; Enhance retention of baccalaureate prepared graduate nurses; and Examine the impact of the program on clinical outcomes, nurse satisfaction, and patient satisfaction.

At the conclusion of the PB-RNR Program, the graduate nurse will:

Transition from entry-level, advanced beginner to competent professional nurse, who provides safe, quality, ethical care to the Veterans we serve; Utilize effective decision-making and clinical judgment skills; Demonstrate evidence-based practice in providing Veteran-centered care; Demonstrate clinical leadership skills at the point of care; and, Implement an individual career plan, demonstrating life-long commitment to professional nursing.

Curriculum

The curricular framework for the program is developed around CCNE Residency Program Curriculum Standards amended in 2021. Curricular concepts are incorporated into both didactic and clinical instructional components. In addition to the prescribed assessment tools for the PB-RNR Program, competency validation will include facility-specific competency-based unit orientation and simulated experiences incorporated in the didactic component.

Didactic instructional methods include lecture, case-based problem-solving, small group activities and discussion, review of current literature, and simulations. Evidence Based Practice (EBP) is incorporated throughout the curriculum, with specific activities to examine the current professional literature and patient outcomes data in each topical area of didactic instruction. The culmination of EBP curricular content is the Residents’ improvement projects.

Benefits of the Program:

Strengthen your nursing skills with structured expert mentorship throughout the program

Enhance your critical thinking and leadership skills in a variety of settings

Paid position with medical benefits

No required night shift or holidays

Clinical experiences and professional development opportunities in a variety of patient care areas

13 vacation days, 13 sick days, and 11 paid holidays

Applicant Requirements: