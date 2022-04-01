Louisville Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Louisville Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help.
Non-traditional hours are available by appointment. We offer same-day services. Please note there may be a slight wait until a counselor becomes available.
We’re located in the heart of the Old Louisville historic district on South 3rd Street between Ormsby and W Magnolia Avenue. We occupy the lower level of an extraordinary building built in the early 1900s.
While there is plenty of street parking available throughout the day, we also have a parking area in the back of the property that you can access from 2nd Street. Getting to our entrance in the back will bring you through a lovely courtyard, and it’s also where you’ll find our wheelchair access lifts.
You can access our facility via TARC public transportation.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Louisville Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Shakespeare with Veterans
We use Shakespeare text as it relates to our Veteran experiences. We’ve created a tribe with a mission and purpose through Shakespeare with Veterans.
All Veterans are welcome to join us every Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
22 Challenge
We support an annual community event on Armed Forces Day to provide resources and camaraderie to Veterans and families struggling with issues from the war they went to fight and the war they brought home.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have licensed marriage and family counselors (LMFT) on staff to help you navigate through your relationships with your spouse, children, and extended family. You’ll learn effective communication and other tools to help restore peace in your household.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We support Gold Star families. We offer grief and bereavement counseling to family members of service members who died while serving on active duty or to family members of Veterans who were receiving services at the time of their death.
Read more about Gold Star families
We can help get you connected to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration and navigate burial and survivor benefits using the Planning Your Legacy Toolkit.
Check out VA's toolkit for burial benefits and pre-need planning information
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual counseling. And we offer group counseling for these groups:
- Vietnam
- Desert Storm
- GWOT (Global War on Terror)
- Anger Management
We offer a variety of treatment modalities, including these:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)
- Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST).
We have groups for MST survivors to focus on processing trauma and to receive support from other MST survivors. Please call if you are interested in joining a group.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Symptoms of PTSD, such as feeling on edge, having trouble with sleep, or losing motivation, may be getting you off track. We can provide the tools to help you manage these problems. Please call us for more information.
Learn more about PTSD and treatments from the National Center for PTSD
We offer evidence-based practices and specialty care such as these therapies:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)
- Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We’re here to welcome you home. We provide a community where you can connect with other Veterans and service members.
Whether you’re returning from deployment or leaving the military, we can help you connect with the right people for these tasks:
- Applying for VA health care
- Reviewing VA benefits
- Finding employment and training opportunities
- Finding your local Veterans Service Officer for state benefits, such as the Kentucky Veterans Trust fund
Learn more about the Robley Rex VA Transition Care Management team
Give us a call, we’ve got your six!
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can help connect you to substance use programs with VA. Our local VA Medical center has included Wooded Glen as a Community Care option for substance use treatment.
Find out what Wooded Glen has to offer
We also work closely with our local care providers to help you with addiction, detox, or gaining stability.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We work together with local and/or national organizations with local chapters who offer a variety of activities to help with isolation and loneliness and to provide a renewed sense of purpose.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
In addition to connecting you with a variety of VA programs, we offer opportunities to connect with others and rebuild a sense of camaraderie through local nonprofits who are like-minded in our efforts to enrich the lives of Veterans:
- Active Heroes offers cabins in the woods, equine therapy, disc golf, and much more.
- Team RWB enriches Veterans lives through physical activity and social engagements.
- 22 Challenge gives back through life-changing experiences, people, resources, and events.
- Veterans Club provides connection, healing, recovery, housing assistance, and vocational training to the Veteran and first responder community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans, military culture, or how you can support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or group educational briefings. Give us a call for more information.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.