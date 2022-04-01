 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Louisville Vet Center

Address

1347 South Third Street
Louisville, KY 40208

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
View of Louisville Vet Center from 3rd Street

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Louisville Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Louisville Vet Center - Kentucky Air National Guard Base

Located at

Louisville, Kentucky Air National Guard Base
1101 Grade Lane
Louisville, KY 40213

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Louisville ANG CAP

Louisville Vet Center - New Albany, IN

Located at

VFW Post 1693
1919 Grant Line Rd
New Albany, IN 47150

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

New Albany CAP

