Locations

Main location

Louisville Vet Center Address 1347 South Third Street Louisville, KY 40208 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 502-287-6710 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Louisville Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Louisville Vet Center - Kentucky Air National Guard Base Located at Louisville, Kentucky Air National Guard Base 1101 Grade Lane Louisville, KY 40213 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 502-287-6710 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Louisville Vet Center - New Albany, IN Located at VFW Post 1693 1919 Grant Line Rd New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 502-287-6710 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.