Quarterly TRICARE Brief

Get your questions about TRICARE answered and prepare for the upcoming Open Season.

Please join us for this regular TRICARE brief. Get your questions about TRICARE answered and prepare for the upcoming Open Season. This is a Zoom meeting put on by the provider - Humana.

Questions about the brief? Contact Lisa Murphy, Lisa.Murphy@va.gov.

For TRICARE information, call Humana Military at 800-444-5445 or visit: www.humanamilitary.com or www.tricare.mil

FUTURE 2023 DATES: Aug. 3 and Nov. 2

When sharing/presenting confidential information with meeting participants, the information should be limited to only the minimum amount of information needed for the assigned business tasks.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Please note that this Zoom service allows audio and other information sent during the session to be recorded, which may be discoverable in a legal matter. You should inform all meeting attendees prior to recording if you intend to record the meeting.

Meeting ID: 978 4692 5936

Passcode: 303627

Join by Phone

One tap mobile: US: +13126266799,97846925936#,# or

Toll Free: 8887880099,97846925936#,#

Meeting ID: 978 4692 5936

International Numbers

Join by Video Room System

SIP: 97846925936.303627@zoomcrc.com

Passcode: 303627