Caregiver & Family Resource Fair
Join the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.
When:
Wed. May 10, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Bldg. 133EF Room 2A-117
Cost:
Free
Contact Emily Nelson, MSW, LCSW for more details at emily.nelson5@va.govSee more events