International Overdose Awareness Day
Clinical staff will provide education on overdose risk and will be available to counsel patients on naloxone and harm reduction.
When:
Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Main entrance, Building 133EF, 1st floor
Cost:
Free
Join our staff at the Quarterdeck (main entrance) on Aug. 31 from 1-3 p.m.!
