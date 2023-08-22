Skip to Content
International Overdose Awareness Day

Clinical staff will provide education on overdose risk and will be available to counsel patients on naloxone and harm reduction.

When:

Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center

Main entrance, Building 133EF, 1st floor

Cost:

Free

Join our staff at the Quarterdeck (main entrance) on Aug. 31 from 1-3 p.m.!

