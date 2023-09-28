Lung Cancer Screening Health Fair and Great American Smokeout
When:
Tue. Nov 7, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Building 133EF, ambulatory care clinic
3001 Greenbay Road
North Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
All are invited to a Lung Cancer Screening Health Fair and Great American Smokeout Event!
The event will include same-day lung cancer screenings, tobacco cessation information & support, information about whole health offerings, giveaways and more!
It will be held inside the main entrance to our North Chicago hospital, building 133EF/ambulatory care clinic. Come in where valet parking is located, by the four flagpoles.
Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar