TRICARE patient tele-town hall

TRICARE tele-town hall for patients at Lovell FHCC answering questions on Federal Electronic Health Record go-live in March 2024.

TRICARE patients are invited to participate in our next patient Tele-Town Hall - all you need is a cell phone!

Do you want to hear about the new Federal Electronic Health Record (also known as MHS Genesis) that is "going live" at Lovell FHCC March 9? Or do you just have questions about your care here at Lovell FHCC?

This is a tele-town hall, which means we'll invite patients to participate via a robo-call the day before and right at the start of the town hall. We call a group of current patients - those who have had appointments here in the past two years.

However, if you want to make sure you can participate, please send your phone number to FHCC.Feedback@va.gov.

If you have questions about this town hall, please 224-610-3132.