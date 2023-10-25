Changes coming to TRICARE Secure Messaging Oct. 31

We are transitioning to a new Federal Electronic Health Record (FEHR) in March 2024.

As part of the transition, there are some important changes coming to TRICARE Secure Messaging. As of Oct. 31, 2023, you will no longer have the ability to message your health care team. Additionally, the TRICARE Online Patient Portal will begin ramping down services.

• The ability to schedule appointments will end Feb. 28, 2024.

• The ability to view information on the TRICARE Online Patient Portal will end Oct. 31, 2024.

These features will return with the new FEHR in March 2024.

Your health and well-being remain our top priority, and we’re committed to ensuring your needs are met. During this transition, we kindly ask you to call the appointment line at 1-800-941-4501 to make an appointment or send a message to your primary care team. If sending a message, please be detailed with your request, and our team will get back to you within 2-3 business days.

Other helpful numbers to have:

• TRICARE 24/7 Nurse Advice Line 1-800-874-2273, option 1

• TRICARE Humana Military 1-800-445-5445

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding during these changes. Thank you for being a valued member of our patient community.