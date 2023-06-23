In-Person Patient Town Hall
Join us for our first in-person patient town hall since the beginning of the pandemic! This will be a general town hall with a focus on PACT Act information.
When:
Mon. Jul 10, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Building 4 Auditorium (Room 105)
Cost:
Free
If you can’t join us in-person it will be posted on our Facebook page after the event so be sure to follow us @LovellFHCC.
Questions?
Jayna.Legg@va.gov
224-610-3132