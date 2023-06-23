In-Person Patient Town Hall

Join us for our first in-person patient town hall since the beginning of the pandemic! This will be a general town hall with a focus on PACT Act information.

If you can’t join us in-person it will be posted on our Facebook page after the event so be sure to follow us @LovellFHCC.

Questions?

Jayna.Legg@va.gov

224-610-3132