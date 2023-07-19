Women Veterans Focus Group

This is an online event



Women Veterans AND Lovell FHCC Women Dept. of Defense Beneficiaries, we want to hear from you! We want your candid feedback on the services you are provided at Lovell FHCC, and what changes you'd like to see. This is a virtual focus group, on Teams.



to join in, registration is required - please contact our Women Veterans Program Manager Dr. Irma Sharp, irma.sharp@va.gov to get the Teams link.



We hope to hear from you!