Skip to Content

Veteran patients at Lovell FHCC will now use the My VA Health patient portal to manage their health care online.

You can receive assistance with the My VA Health patient portal by contacting at 888-444-6982 or 888-444-MYVA.

Learn more about the new My VA Health patient portal.

Breast Cancer Awareness Event

There will be a photo booth and a table that will provide education, giveaways to help raise awareness about early detection and to show support to those impacted.

When:

Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

Mammography Department/Women's Clinic, Bldg. 133EF, 1st floor

3001 Green Bay Road

North Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

There will be a photo booth and a table that will provide education, giveaways to help raise awareness about early detection and to show support to those impacted. Event is open to all VA staff, Veterans, and families. All are encouraged to wear pink and have pictures taken at the photo booth.

Other VA events

Last updated: