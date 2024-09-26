Breast Cancer Awareness Event
When:
Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Mammography Department/Women's Clinic, Bldg. 133EF, 1st floor
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
There will be a photo booth and a table that will provide education, giveaways to help raise awareness about early detection and to show support to those impacted. Event is open to all VA staff, Veterans, and families. All are encouraged to wear pink and have pictures taken at the photo booth.