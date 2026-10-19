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VA Madison health care

At the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics, we serve over 80,000 Veterans across 19 counties in Wisconsin & Illinois. Our health care teams are guided by the needs of our Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find out which of our eight clinics in Madison, Beaver Dam, Baraboo, and Janesville, Wisconsin, as well as Freeport and Rockford, Illinois, is near you. Manage your health online, check out upcoming events and sign up for email updates. We are committed to providing all eligible Veterans with exceptional health care services.

Locations

2500 Overlook Terrace
Madison, WI 53705-2254

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

Manage your health online

Stories

In late 2010, only a year after getting out of the Army, Iraq War Veteran Keith McCarter knew something was wrong.

Keith McCarter in the gym and posing with his providers

Events

New to Madison VA Hospital and Clinics? Need a refresher on VA services you earned?

When

Mon. Oct 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Get updates from VA Madison health care