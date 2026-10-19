VA Madison health care

At the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics, we serve over 80,000 Veterans across 19 counties in Wisconsin & Illinois. Our health care teams are guided by the needs of our Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find out which of our eight clinics in Madison, Beaver Dam, Baraboo, and Janesville, Wisconsin, as well as Freeport and Rockford, Illinois, is near you. Manage your health online, check out upcoming events and sign up for email updates. We are committed to providing all eligible Veterans with exceptional health care services.