About us
The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics in Madison, Wisconsin, is a 119-bed facility providing highly specialized and not widely available medical, surgical, neurological and psychiatric care, a full range of outpatient services and community living center. Our services include catheterization and surgery, magnetic resonance imaging and computerized axial tomography, in addition to primary care, mental health and home-based primary care.
Research and Development
We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We have an extensive research program, with 50 investigators working on 150 funded projects. Learn about our research initiatives.
Teaching and Learning
The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital is a teaching hospital providing a full range of health services with state-of-the-art technology. We are affiliated with the University of Wisconsin (UW) School of Medicine and Public Health and our hospital is physically connected to the UW Clinical Science Center. We offer internships and residencies in several major medical specialties and subspecialties. We also provide associated training in other health care professions.
Accreditations and Achievements
- Joint Commission accredited
- American Psychological Association accredited
- Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities accredited
- Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) overall 5-star rating
- 1 of 3 VA lung transplant centers
- 1 of 6 heart transplant programs
- 1 of 7 liver transplant programs
- 1 of 7 destination ventricular assist device centers
- Dual organ kidney transplant center
- 1 of 4 regional Epilepsy Centers of Excellence
- 1 of 20 VA Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Centers (GRECC)