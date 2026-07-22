Research and Development

We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We have an extensive research program, with 50 investigators working on 150 funded projects. Learn about our research initiatives.

Teaching and Learning

The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital is a teaching hospital providing a full range of health services with state-of-the-art technology. We are affiliated with the University of Wisconsin (UW) School of Medicine and Public Health and our hospital is physically connected to the UW Clinical Science Center. We offer internships and residencies in several major medical specialties and subspecialties. We also provide associated training in other health care professions.

Accreditations and Achievements