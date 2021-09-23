About VA Madison Healthcare System

The VA Madison Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 7 locations in south-central Wisconsin and northwestern Illinois. Facilities include our William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. We also have 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Janesville, and Madison, Wisconsin; and Freeport and Rockford, Illinois. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Madison health services page.

The VA Madison Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Great Lakes Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 12 (VISN 12). VISN 12 includes medical centers and clinics in Wisconsin, Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Learn more about VISN 12

Research and development

At the VA Madison Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We have an extensive research program, with 50 investigators working on 150 funded projects.

We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

COMING SOON

Teaching and learning

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We are affiliated with the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. Our hospital is also physically connected to the University of Wisconsin Clinical Science Center, which includes the University of Wisconsin hospitals and clinics. We offer internships and residencies in several major medical specialties and subspecialties. We also provide associated training in other health care professions.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The VA Madison Healthcare System serves 130,000 Veterans, who live in 15 counties in south-central Wisconsin and five counties in northwestern Illinois.

We have been providing care to America's veterans since 1951. Our hospital was the first It was the first of VA's 19 tuberculosis hospitals. It operated as a 500-bed TB facility until 1960, when it changed to a general medical and surgical hospital.

Today, our hospital has 129 beds, including 85 acute-care beds and 18 beds in our residential rehabilitation treatment program. Our community living center has an additional 26 beds for sub-acute transitional care, rehabilitation, and hospice care.

We complete about 250,000 outpatient visits every year.

VA Madison Healthcare System is also the specialty care referral center for the 57,000 Veterans who live in the Tomah VA Medical Center primary service area.

Our hospital is named for William Shainline Middleton, a distinguished doctor and a Veteran of World War I and World War II. Middleton was one of the founders of the American Board of Internal Medicine. He also served as dean of the University of Wisconsin Medical School and as chief medical director of the VA Department of Medicine and Surgery. Middleton died of pneumonia in 1975 in the hospital that now bears his name. He is buried in Madison.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

Joint Commission

American Psychological Association

MORE COMING SOON

The VA Madison Healthcare System has received the following awards:

COMING SOON

Annual reports and newsletters