Madison East VA Clinic
We are planning to open a new outpatient clinic in summer of 2024. The Madison East VA Clinic will be located at 4904 Eastpark Blvd near the American Center.
As the new clinic develops, we will inform you of your health care options and update you on the progress. In the meantime, we have developed Frequently Asked Questions below that will be updated as we get additional information.
Frequently Asked Questions
The 30,000 square foot clinic will be located at 4904 Eastpark Blvd. Madison, Wisconsin, 53718.
Construction is anticipated to be completed in April 2024, after which Madison VA will install equipment, furniture and supplies. The grand opening is projected for June 2024.
Adding a new clinic on the east side of Madison brings high quality primary, specialty, mental health and wellness care closer to Veterans. Many of our Veterans served by the Madison West VA Clinic live closer to the future Madison East VA Clinic.
Services include primary care, women’s health care, physical and occupational therapies, lab services, x-ray, whole health, nutrition services (including Healthy Teaching Kitchen), mental health, telehealth and podiatry nail care. The clinic will feature an InstyMed machine, which dispenses frequently prescribed medications. We will offer a rotation of specialty services, which will be finalized closer to opening.
Yes! Lab services (blood draw) and radiology (x-ray) will be available at the new clinic.
Some providers currently located at the Madison West VA Clinic will relocate to Madison East VA Clinic, and others will remain at the Madison West VA Clinic. We will contact current Madison VA West Clinic patients once the information about provider location is finalized to inform Veterans of their clinic location.
Veterans always have a choice of where they receive care. In early 2024, we will contact current Madison West VA Clinic patients to inform them of their primary care provider’s location. We will provide instructions for how to transfer to another provider/clinic if you choose.
No, there will be no break in service. Our staff will ensure a smooth handoff if your provider or clinic changes.
For 60% of current Madison West VA Clinic patients, the East Clinic is within a 30-minute drive of their home; for some, this is a closer option. Others may elect to receive care at the Madison East VA Clinic due to the variety of services provided in a new building and some may choose it because their provider is moving.