Mission and vision

VA Madison Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

Coming soon! 

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 7 locations in the Madison, Wisconsin area. Facilities include our William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Janesville, Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Madison, Wisconsin; and Freeport and Rockford, Illinois.

