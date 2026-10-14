Mission and Vision

Our Mission

To provide safe, quality care to eligible Veterans, educate health care professionals, conduct research and serve as a backstop to the nation's health care system.

Our Vision

To be a recognized leader in health care with a focus on patient-centered, high-quality care, innovation through education and research, and value to those we serve.

Our Values

Our core values match VA's core values. They guide how we deliver quality care. They define who we are. They shape the principles we use every day to serve Veterans: integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence.