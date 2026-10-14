Mission and Vision
Madison VA Hospital and Clinics offer timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for each person's physical, mental and spiritual health.
Our Mission
To provide safe, quality care to eligible Veterans, educate health care professionals, conduct research and serve as a backstop to the nation's health care system.
Our Vision
To be a recognized leader in health care with a focus on patient-centered, high-quality care, innovation through education and research, and value to those we serve.
Our Values
Our core values match VA's core values. They guide how we deliver quality care. They define who we are. They shape the principles we use every day to serve Veterans: integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence.