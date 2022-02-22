Madison VA Job Fair

Available Positions:

-Housekeeping Aids WG2

-Food Service Workers WG2

-Medical Support Assistants GS-3/4/5

-Advanced Medical Support Assistants GS-6

Benefits Include:

-Recruitment Incentives**

-Retirement Plan

-Thrift Savings Plan

-Health Insurance & Life Insurance

-Vision & Dental Insurance

-Flexible Spending

-11 Paid Holidays

-Regular Salary Increases

-VA Child Care Subsidy

*Please bring a copy of your resume & DD-214 (Member copy 4) with you to the job fair (electronic copy preferred). Please note DD-214’s are needed only for Veterans.

If you are unable to make the event in person, but would like to be considered for a position, please send your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov

For Additional Job Opportunities, please visit usajobs.gov