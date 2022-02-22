Madison VA Job Fair
Madison VA Job Fair
- When
-
Friday, Feb 25, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
The Dane County Job Center
1819 Aberg Ave.
Madison , WI
- Cost
- Free
Available Positions:
-Housekeeping Aids WG2
-Food Service Workers WG2
-Medical Support Assistants GS-3/4/5
-Advanced Medical Support Assistants GS-6
Benefits Include:
-Recruitment Incentives**
-Retirement Plan
-Thrift Savings Plan
-Health Insurance & Life Insurance
-Vision & Dental Insurance
-Flexible Spending
-11 Paid Holidays
-Regular Salary Increases
-VA Child Care Subsidy
*Please bring a copy of your resume & DD-214 (Member copy 4) with you to the job fair (electronic copy preferred). Please note DD-214’s are needed only for Veterans.
If you are unable to make the event in person, but would like to be considered for a position, please send your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov
For Additional Job Opportunities, please visit usajobs.gov