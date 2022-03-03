Are you a family member caring for a Veteran? Are you interested in resources available to support YOU?

Join us for the annual Madison VA Caregiver Support Resource Fair from Monday, April 25 to Friday, April 29 at 2-3:30pm!

This year’s fair will be held VIRTUALLY.

Each day we will be featuring resources from within the VA and from within the community to support YOU!

The resource fair will cover:

Caregiver Support Programming

VA Benefits

Taking care of a Family Member with a Mental Health

Focusing on Your Health and Wellbeing

Help at Home: Supports to Support YOU!

Join every day or choose your favorite topics to join!

Join online with the link below or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,160268815#