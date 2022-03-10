Quarterly Teletown Hall

The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI will hold a Telephone Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, March 15th for Veterans, their families, and community stakeholders to discuss Madison's selection as a lead site to implement a phased reintroduction of health care services. If you would like to ensure that you are included on the call list, you can pre-register by submitting your name, phone number and location at https://dashboard.teletownhall.us/registration/R4WQU682SHD3. Pre-registration will close the morning of the event.