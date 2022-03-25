National Vietnam War Veterans Day - Virtual Recognition Event
The Madison VA thanks and honors Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
- When
-
Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Watch online through our Facebook Live stream on 29 March, the 5th Anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, as the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI thanks and honors Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by 45th U.S. President Donald J. Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.