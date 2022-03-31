S.A.V.E.: Veteran Suicide Prevention Webinar
- When
-
Friday, Apr 8, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
S.A.V.E.: Veteran Suicide Prevention Webinar presented by Andrea Bailey, LCSW, Lead Suicide Prevention Coordinator, William S. Middleton VA Hospital and hosted by FACTv Live Program. This is a live broadcast and streaming event. Find more information about the entire series at http://factv.fitchburgwi.gov/CablecastPublicSite/watch/3...
You will learn:
• Understanding the scope of the problem of Veteran suicide in the US
• Know how to identify a Veteran who may be at risk for suicide
• Know what to do and what resources are available for a Veteran at risk
Produced by The Dane County Executive’s Preventing Deaths from Despair Task Force and Safe Communities, Madison/Dane County, with support from and broadcast by Fitchburg Cable Access.
Ways to watch the broadcast:
• LIVE: Spectrum Cable TV, Channel 985
• LIVE: AT&T U-Verse Cable, channel 99 and choose “Community Channel F2”
• LIVE: TDS CableTV, Channel 7
• LIVE and recorded: Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV! Download and install the Cablecast Screenweave application, and search for City of Fitchburg or FACTv.