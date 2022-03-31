S.A.V.E.: Veteran Suicide Prevention Webinar presented by Andrea Bailey, LCSW, Lead Suicide Prevention Coordinator, William S. Middleton VA Hospital and hosted by FACTv Live Program. This is a live broadcast and streaming event. Find more information about the entire series at http://factv.fitchburgwi.gov/CablecastPublicSite/watch/3...

You will learn:

• Understanding the scope of the problem of Veteran suicide in the US

• Know how to identify a Veteran who may be at risk for suicide

• Know what to do and what resources are available for a Veteran at risk

Produced by The Dane County Executive’s Preventing Deaths from Despair Task Force and Safe Communities, Madison/Dane County, with support from and broadcast by Fitchburg Cable Access.

Ways to watch the broadcast:

• LIVE: Spectrum Cable TV, Channel 985

• LIVE: AT&T U-Verse Cable, channel 99 and choose “Community Channel F2”

• LIVE: TDS CableTV, Channel 7

• LIVE and recorded: Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV! Download and install the Cablecast Screenweave application, and search for City of Fitchburg or FACTv.