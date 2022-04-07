Job Fair for Nutrition & Food Service
The Madison VA is Hiring!
- When
-
Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Building 6
- Cost
- Free
The Madison VA Hospital is holding a Job Fair for our Nutrition & Food Service Workers on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 2pm-6pm in Building 6 on the VA Hospital grounds. Come join our team!
FOOD SERVICE WORKERS
$3,000 SIGN ON BONUS
Job Information:
- Starting wage is $16.22, with an opportunity for a pay increase after just 6 months
- Additional 25% for weekend shift differential
- Guaranteed full time hours (40 hours per week)
- Uniforms provided
- Eligible to receive time off:
- Annual leave; 104 hours annually
- Sick leave; 104 hours annually
- 12 paid federal holidays annually
Benefits include:
*Note: Eligibility begins immediately
- VA Child Care Subsidy
- Retirement Plan
- Thrift Saving Plan
- Health Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Vision & Dental Insurance
- Flexible Spending
Apply today at USAjobs.gov!