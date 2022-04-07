 Skip to Content

Job Fair for Nutrition & Food Service

job fair description

The Madison VA is Hiring!

When
Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT
Where

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Building 6

Cost
Free

The Madison VA Hospital is holding a Job Fair for our Nutrition & Food Service Workers on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 2pm-6pm in Building 6 on the VA Hospital grounds. Come join our team!

FOOD SERVICE WORKERS
$3,000 SIGN ON BONUS

Job Information:

  • Starting wage is $16.22, with an opportunity for a pay increase after just 6 months
  • Additional 25% for weekend shift differential
  • Guaranteed full time hours (40 hours per week)
  • Uniforms provided
  • Eligible to receive time off:
  • Annual leave; 104 hours annually
  • Sick leave; 104 hours annually
  • 12 paid federal holidays annually

Benefits include:
*Note: Eligibility begins immediately

  • VA Child Care Subsidy
  • Retirement Plan
  • Thrift Saving Plan
  • Health Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Vision & Dental Insurance
  • Flexible Spending

Apply today at USAjobs.gov!

See all events

Last updated: