Women Veterans Health Educational Event

Join us near the main entrance of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI on Tuesday 4/12/2022 from 9:00am - 12:00pm to learn about Women Veterans Health Care including Preconception Health, Infertility Mental Health, Whole Health, Chaplain Services and Military Sexual Trauma.

VA offers comprehensive women’s health care. Our designated Women’s Health Primary Care Providers are attuned to the specific health needs and risks of women Veterans.

We are working together to make all VA facilities a comfortable and welcoming place for you to receive health care services, from the second you arrive in the parking lot, to the time you spend in the waiting room, to the interactions you have with your health care team.

You are a warrior, a wingman, a shipmate, a battle buddy, and a sister-in-arms. You have contributed to the most professional, educated, agile, and strongest military the U.S. has ever seen. You are a Veteran.