Women Veterans Health Educational Event

MAY 2022 Pelvic Pain Campaign collage

Monthly Women's Health awareness and outreach educational event

When
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Main Lobby

Free

Learn about options available for helping with chronic pelvic pain, how to stay physically active, learn about what our Nutrition programs have to offer, along with other services with Whole Health, MST programs, Chaplain Services, Patient Education Resources, and get your My HealtheVet account activated and upgraded to a premium account.

Last updated: