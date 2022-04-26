Women Veterans Health Educational Event
Monthly Women's Health awareness and outreach educational event
- When
-
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Main Lobby
- Cost
- Free
Learn about options available for helping with chronic pelvic pain, how to stay physically active, learn about what our Nutrition programs have to offer, along with other services with Whole Health, MST programs, Chaplain Services, Patient Education Resources, and get your My HealtheVet account activated and upgraded to a premium account.