VA Go Red for Women

two women walking in a park

Join us at the Madison VA Hospital outside of the auditorium to learn why your cardiovascular health is so important.

When
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
Where

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Outside of the Auditorium

Cost
Free

We have many different activities during the day; learn how to stay physically active with our gero-fit therapists, learn what our nutrition programs have to offer and see a live demonstration of a heart healthy recipe. You can meet our whole health and mental health teams and learn different ways to experience good health and wellbeing.

