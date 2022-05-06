VA Go Red for Women
Join us at the Madison VA Hospital outside of the auditorium to learn why your cardiovascular health is so important.
- When
-
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Outside of the Auditorium
- Cost
- Free
We have many different activities during the day; learn how to stay physically active with our gero-fit therapists, learn what our nutrition programs have to offer and see a live demonstration of a heart healthy recipe. You can meet our whole health and mental health teams and learn different ways to experience good health and wellbeing.