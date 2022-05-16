VA Gardens Spring Fling
The VA Farms & Gardens program is welcoming the spring season with a Spring Fling event at the Veterans Healing Garden June 1st - 3rd, 9 AM - 1 PM each day.
- When
-
Wednesday, Jun 1, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Veterans Garden is located at the Madison VA hospital, between Building 22 and Building 5.
- Cost
- Free
Walk ins are welcome. The Veterans Garden is located at the Madison VA hospital, between Building 22 and Building 5. We will be creating a pollinator garden, planting Wisconsin native plants and much more!
Contact Ann Hanson at ann.hanson@va.gov or 608-332-7617 for more details.