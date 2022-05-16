 Skip to Content

VA Gardens Spring Fling

VA Garden Spring Fling

The VA Farms & Gardens program is welcoming the spring season with a Spring Fling event at the Veterans Healing Garden June 1st - 3rd, 9 AM - 1 PM each day.

When
Wednesday, Jun 1, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT
Where

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Veterans Garden is located at the Madison VA hospital, between Building 22 and Building 5.

Cost
Free

Walk ins are welcome. The Veterans Garden is located at the Madison VA hospital, between Building 22 and Building 5. We will be creating a pollinator garden, planting Wisconsin native plants and much more!

Contact Ann Hanson at ann.hanson@va.gov or 608-332-7617 for more details. 

See all events

Last updated: