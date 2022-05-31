Madison VA Job Fair for Medical Support Assistants

The Madison VA Hospital is holding a Job Fair for our Medical Support Assistants and Advanced Medical Support Assistants on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 3pm-6:30pm in Building 6 at the Madison VA Hospital campus. Come join our team!

Available Positions:

-Medical Support Assistants GS-3/4/5

-Advanced Medical Support Assistants GS-6

Benefits Include:

-Recruitment Incentives**

-Retirement Plan

-Thrift Savings Plan

-Health Insurance & Life Insurance

-Vision & Dental Insurance

-Flexible Spending

-11 Paid Holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year

-Regular Salary Increases

-Free parking or transit subsidy program

-Dining options and a tax-free retail store

-VA Child Care Subsidy

-A smoke/drug free workplace

*Please bring a copy of your resume & DD-214 (Member copy 4) with you to the job fair (electronic copy preferred). Please note DD-214’s are needed only for Veterans.

If you are unable to make the event in person, but would like to be considered for a position, please send your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov

For Additional Job Opportunities, please visit www.usajobs.gov .