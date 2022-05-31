Madison VA Job Fair for Medical Support Assistants
- When
-
Wednesday, Jun 1, 2022
3:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where
-
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Building 6
- Cost
- Free
The Madison VA Hospital is holding a Job Fair for our Medical Support Assistants and Advanced Medical Support Assistants on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 3pm-6:30pm in Building 6 at the Madison VA Hospital campus. Come join our team!
Available Positions:
-Medical Support Assistants GS-3/4/5
-Advanced Medical Support Assistants GS-6
Benefits Include:
-Recruitment Incentives**
-Retirement Plan
-Thrift Savings Plan
-Health Insurance & Life Insurance
-Vision & Dental Insurance
-Flexible Spending
-11 Paid Holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year
-Regular Salary Increases
-Free parking or transit subsidy program
-Dining options and a tax-free retail store
-VA Child Care Subsidy
-A smoke/drug free workplace
*Please bring a copy of your resume & DD-214 (Member copy 4) with you to the job fair (electronic copy preferred). Please note DD-214’s are needed only for Veterans.
If you are unable to make the event in person, but would like to be considered for a position, please send your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov
For Additional Job Opportunities, please visit www.usajobs.gov .