Quarterly Teletown Hall

On Tuesday, June 14th at 12:00 PM, we will be calling Veterans and holding a live, interactive town hall meeting over the telephone to give Veterans updates on our newly released COVID operational plan, and information on how to request COVID antigen test kits when you visit our primary care clinics.

We will also share news about our recent East Clinic groundbreaking, tell you about our recruitment efforts at the Madison VA, talk about our new electronic Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System called BTS3 and conduct a live Q and A session.

To participate, go to https://dashboard.teletownhall.us/registration/R4WQU682SHD3 to register and ensure you receive a call!