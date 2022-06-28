Hometown Hero Day at Dane County Fair

The Madison VA Hospital will be participating in the 2022 Hometown Hero Day on Thursday, July 21 at the Dane County Fair.

Hometown Hero Day Resource Fair includes local military, firefighters, police officers, and first responders, recognizing and thanking them for the part they play in our community.

We will have representatives from:

- Eligibility and Enrollment

- Human Resources

- Suicide Prevention

- Community Care

- Compensated Work Therapy

- VA Farms & Gardens

- Women’s Health Program

- Community Relations

The Resource Fair will take place from 11:00am to 3:00pm in Hall A of the Exhibition Hall of the Alliant Energy Center.