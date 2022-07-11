Madison Job Fair for Medical Support Asst, Housekeeping Aids, Laundry Workers & Food Service Workers

The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital is hosting a job fair in Building 6 of the Madison VA Hospital campus on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 1-5:30pm to fill current openings for Medical Support Assistants (patient schedulers), food service workers, housekeeping aids and laundry workers. Come join our team!

Benefits Include:

-Recruitment Incentives**

-Retirement Plan

-Thrift Savings Plan

-Health Insurance & Life Insurance

-Vision & Dental Insurance

-Flexible Spending

-11 Paid Holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year

-Regular Salary Increases

-Free parking or transit subsidy program

-Dining options and a tax-free retail store

-VA Child Care Subsidy

-A smoke/drug free workplace

For those unable to attend, please visit usajobs.gov to apply. The VA is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.