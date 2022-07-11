Madison Job Fair for Medical Support Asst, Housekeeping Aids, Laundry Workers & Food Service Workers
When:
Thu. Jul 14, 2022, 1:00 pm – 5:30 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital is hosting a job fair in Building 6 of the Madison VA Hospital campus on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 1-5:30pm to fill current openings for Medical Support Assistants (patient schedulers), food service workers, housekeeping aids and laundry workers. Come join our team!
Benefits Include:
-Recruitment Incentives**
-Retirement Plan
-Thrift Savings Plan
-Health Insurance & Life Insurance
-Vision & Dental Insurance
-Flexible Spending
-11 Paid Holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year
-Regular Salary Increases
-Free parking or transit subsidy program
-Dining options and a tax-free retail store
-VA Child Care Subsidy
-A smoke/drug free workplace
For those unable to attend, please visit usajobs.gov to apply. The VA is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.See more events