Women's Health Preventative Healthcare Fair

Join us on 8/24 for a Women's Health Preventative Healthcare Fair from 9-2pm in the main lobby of the Madison VA Hospital.

Keep your health in check with VA. Prevention is the key to health, and at VA, you can get all recommended preventive health screenings and services. From recommended cancer screenings and immunizations, to cholesterol checks and mental health evaluations, VA has the tools you need to stay up to date on all your preventive health needs. Learn more about women’s health at VA and preventive health care services recommended for you.