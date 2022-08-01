 Skip to Content

VA Farms & Gardens Tour 2022

Join us for a tour of an Agroforestry Demonstration Farm at Silverwood County Park

When:

Wed. Aug 24, 2022, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT

Where:

Silverwood County Park

771 Silver Lane

Edgerton , WI

Cost:

Free

Savanna Institute will host a tour of their 18- acre alley cropping demonstration area which incudes an edible windbreak and tasting orchards.  Other agroforestry techniques will be discuss as well as an overview of services and programs provided by Savana Institute.

Please feel free to stay and explore more of Silverwood park including their walking labyrinth,  2 acre pollinator garden, 15 acre heirloom orchard, oak savannah, and various small farms as part of their organic growing partners program.

Please RSVP to either Ann Hanson  at ann.hanson@va.gov or Amy Ferkey at amy.ferkey@va.gov or (608)556-4156

 

