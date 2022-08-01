VA Farms & Gardens Tour 2022

Join us for a tour of an Agroforestry Demonstration Farm at Silverwood County Park

When: Wed. Aug 24, 2022, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Where: Silverwood County Park 771 Silver Lane Edgerton , WI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Savanna Institute will host a tour of their 18- acre alley cropping demonstration area which incudes an edible windbreak and tasting orchards. Other agroforestry techniques will be discuss as well as an overview of services and programs provided by Savana Institute.

Please feel free to stay and explore more of Silverwood park including their walking labyrinth, 2 acre pollinator garden, 15 acre heirloom orchard, oak savannah, and various small farms as part of their organic growing partners program.

Please RSVP to either Ann Hanson at ann.hanson@va.gov or Amy Ferkey at amy.ferkey@va.gov or (608)556-4156