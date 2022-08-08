Womens Health Education Event - Substance Use and Recovery

Join us on 9/7 for a Health Education Event from 9am to noon in the main lobby of the Madison VA Hospital.

If you are worried about your drinking or drug use, you are in the right place. You are not alone, and VA can help. VA offers a variety of treatment options that can be tailored to fit individual situations and preferences. These treatments can help you address urges and cravings and help you develop skills and strategies to reduce your substance use.

Women Veterans may face unique challenges from military service that can lead to substance use, such as chronic pain, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or military sexual trauma (MST). Let your primary care provider know what you're going through. They can help you find a treatment or program that is right for you.

No matter what you are taking, telling your provider will not affect your eligibility.